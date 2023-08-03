Cleo Completes Its Inaugural Campaign Delivering High Quality Marketing Engagement and Contributing to the Environment

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cleo, the innovative ‘for good’ platform, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its first campaign, launched in collaboration with Lenovo's Servers and Storage division in Europe. The campaign, which combined a full lead generation service through Cleo’s lead engine with a ‘for good’ reward, exemplifies Cleo’s groundbreaking approach to sustainable marketing.

Designed around a highly targeted Account Based Marketing (ABM) plan targeting specific enterprise accounts, Cleo’s Q2 goal was to generate 95 engagements. The campaign offered the audience detailed brochure content showcasing Lenovo as the ideal partner. And, as a ‘thank you’ for their engagement, each respondent could claim a Cleo reward - to offset up to 275 kg of carbon in return for a brochure download. This included an additional incentive where Cleo offered a bonus 10% to users who completed a short sales survey upon claiming their NFTs to generate even more value in the lead passing process.

In this win-win model, Lenovo rewards their respondents for their time and attention, generating a climate contribution while receiving valuable information. On the other hand, the user's engagement is recognised in the form of a beautifully designed Cleo Non-Fungible Token (NFT) generated on the blockchain and stored in their Cleo wallet, a visual representation of the company’s contribution to the planet.

For each engagement generated, $CLEO tokens were awarded. These tokens funded the carbon offsetting process, carried out in partnership with The Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve in Borneo. This project holds the distinction of being the first forest-carbon project in the world to receive triple-gold validation under the Climate Community and Biodiversity Alliance Standard (CCBA) and aligns with all 17 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The campaign thus supported the protection of forests and indigenous wildlife, and improved the livelihoods of local communities.

Jason Sibley, CEO of Cleo, expressed his excitement about the news, stating: “We have been thrilled to welcome Lenovo as a pioneering client to help drive social and environmental impact at scale, while going about their everyday business of delivering sales and marketing programmes that sustain and grow their own business. By leveraging our unique blockchain-enabled program, we can help Lenovo build pipelines efficiently, reduce its digital carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for all.”

Haley Last, Lenovo Campaign Director, shared her thoughts on the announcement by saying: “We were delighted to work with Cleo’s Marketing For Good platform and to add this to our overall demand generation strategy. This helps drive quality leads while meeting Lenovo's sustainability standards at the same time.”

The results of this pioneering campaign are impressive:

The generation of 95 high-quality leads for Lenovo, achieved at a lower cost per lead.

A total carbon offset of 26,125 KG (26.125 tonnes).

5% gross Cleo revenue allocated for burning $CLEO tokens a further 5% invested in Cleo’s community fund for impact investing.



Cleo’s debut campaign illustrates the tremendous potential of its platform. By integrating environmental responsibility into marketing practices, Cleo offers a novel approach where businesses, individuals, and the planet all benefit. The success of this campaign marks an exciting milestone in Cleo’s journey, as it continues to work towards its vision of a sustainable, digitally interconnected world. You can view the digital certificate of completion awarded to all participants here.

