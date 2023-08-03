Signati™️ Medical, Inc. Announces Dr. LeRoy Jones Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors

Providence, RI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati™️ Medical, Inc. announced today that Dr. LeRoy Jones has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Jones is considered an authority in the field of sexual medicine, having performed over 3000 prosthetic surgeries. He has numerous publications in the field of sexual medicine. Dr. Jones is internationally recognized and has taught surgery in over 26 countries throughout the world. He is the past president of The Society of Urologic Prosthetic Surgeons and is an active member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. Dr. Jones is currently in private practice with Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

Now that Signati™️ Medical, Inc. has completed its final GLP and prepares to submit for FDA approval, Dr. LeRoy Jones and Signati's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gerard Henry, will lead the path to Signati's human study at LSU in New Orleans. This is an exciting time for Signati as it will come to market with the first approved medical device to perform a vasectomy using bi-polar energy. Signati™️ Medical, Inc. continues to lead the way in minimally invasive men's sexual health.

About Signati™️ Medical, Inc.

Signati™️ Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. The Signati procedure, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

To learn more, visit www.signatimed.com.

Not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the subject product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The device is not currently being marketed, nor is it available for sale in any country.