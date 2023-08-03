Jitterbit's 2023 State of Automation Survey Reveals More Than One-Third of HR Leaders Struggle with Manual Data Management

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced the results of its 2023 State of Automation HR survey. Available now, the report, titled “ The Promise of a Consumer-Grade Employee Experience is Finally Becoming Reality ,” examines organizational priorities, challenges and expected benefits from automating the employee experience (EX) process, including which employee-facing use cases are being prioritized for automation and the top roadblocks and challenges for HR leaders when implementing automation technology.

The data reveals that recent economic challenges have sparked a fierce desire for today’s business leaders to make the employee experience just as seamless, innovative and unique as the customer experience. However, such a shift can be seen as a profound undertaking for organizations to be able to deliver tailored and personalized employee experiences that increase morale and productivity.

Automating the employee experience is a primary organizational imperative, but there is a lot of work to be done

According to survey respondents, 50% of organizations see the human resources department as a top priority for business process automation. HR emerged as the most popular choice for automation among respondents, second only to the IT department.



However, the survey also revealed that there is still much work to be done in the quest for automation. Presently, only 11% of all respondents perceive their HR department as having reached the highest level of automation within their organization. This suggests that while organizations are acknowledging the importance of automating HR processes, many still face integration challenges that hinder progress.

Application proliferation and manual data management are key challenges for HR leaders

According to respondents, one of the key obstacles to achieving greater business insights is the difficulty in accessing and consolidating data from the various applications used to manage the employee experience. More than one-third of HR executives cited application proliferation and manual data management as significant challenges, holding them back from progress and innovation.

HR executives are focusing on productivity and integrating the entire HR tech stack in 2023 and beyond

The survey revealed increasing productivity as the top HR management priority for respondents, likely reflecting larger business goals for the entirety of the organization. When asked about future investments, four systems emerged as nearly identical integration priorities: learning and development, recruitment, compensation management and onboarding/offboarding. This may be a direct result of strategically prioritizing a consumer-grade employee experience throughout the employment lifecycle, rather than solely focusing on a single system.

“The key to creating a seamless employee experience lies in embracing automation. Our survey reveals the strategic significance of integrating HR systems to boost productivity, enhance morale and build a workforce that thrives in the digital age,” said Vito Salvaggio, senior vice president, product management, at Jitterbit. “While there are challenges to overcome, the data shows a clear commitment to increasing automation and integration within HR departments — a shift which will undoubtedly set businesses apart in today's competitive job economy.”

“Today’s HR leaders are managing an increasingly complex variety of employee data and systems,” said Stephanie Anderson, global human resources manager at Jitterbit. “While there is never a shortage of priorities or new initiatives to tackle, automating key HR workflows frees up critical time and resources to focus on employees.”

Methodology and availability

Within the context of a larger study into the current state of business automation, Jitterbit collected survey data from IT, marketing and human resources executives at organizations spanning B2B, B2C and B2G sectors. There were 167 respondents to the survey, all in firms with 100+ employees.

