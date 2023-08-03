WideOrbit Introduces Widespread Benefits in WO Network 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WideOrbit, a market leader in broadcast and network TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the latest release of WO Network, the company’s flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform. Already the solid foundation from which US cable and broadcast TV networks manage, execute, and scale ad traffic, WO Network 2023 introduces key benefits to help networks generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, with enhanced Direct Response automation, improved precision when calculating CPMs and accounting for delivered impressions, improvements to the Electronic Material Instructions module, and more.



WideOrbit remains committed to working closely with customers to help them improve their existing processes through continuous improvement in our core products. That commitment is evident in the newest release of WO Network, which introduces new features and enhancements to help cable and broadcast networks save time and money through significant improvements to the user experience, streamlining workflows to improve efficiency and productivity.

Highlights of WO Network 2023 benefits include:

Properties can now define raw impression values from 1(000) thousand to the unit level 1(001) which allows users more accuracy when calculating CPMs and accounting for delivered impressions Direct Response (DR) Automation (Revisions): Import DR deal changes into existing WO Network Deals, improving the efficiency of importing DR Deals from an external partner

Adds a new tab within Constraint Instruction Bundles to track changes to bundles Deal Reweight Analysis Report: Extends daypart functionality to support user-defined Client Dayparts instead of Selling Name dayparts

Allows users to create Master Deals from an existing group of deals from Deal Search Electronic Material Instructions improvements: The ability to check for pending Electronic Material Instructions records at Log Finalization Users can modify dates, times, day(s) of week, and spot type in instructions prior to import Warnings to users regarding materials that may have exclusions or rejected statuses upon import





“WO Network 2023 simplifies network ad sales and commercial operations with new features and enhancements that deliver revenue growth, cost savings, and improved efficiency to our cable and broadcast network customers,” says Susie Hedrick, WideOrbit President and Managing Director, Traffic Systems. “We are excited to introduce these latest improvements to WO Network, furthering our commitment to continuous innovation and investment in our core products.”

Clients can realize further benefits from the following additional enhancements to WO Network 2023: Improvements to Advanced Log Rules that allow Placer to move units that are in violation of user-defined Log Rules; Spot Distribution enhancements allowing users to easily redistribute units to a different day of week (displace only) using the Spot Distribution tab; a new Ad-ID filter added to Material Instructions to help users easily identify correct Ad-IDs.

WO Network 2023 is now available for general release. Please contact WideOrbit for more information on how to upgrade your existing version or to learn more about WO Network.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That’s why so many industry leaders – including A+E Networks, Disney|ABC, AMC Networks, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, The Weather Channel, and TelevisaUnivision – have partnered with us.

In February 2023, WideOrbit became a part of Lumine Group, a Canadian listed company which in turn is a part of the Constellation Software Inc. (CSI) ecosystem, a multi-billion-dollar global public company. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

