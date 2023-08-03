Vistar Media Releases ‘Mind the Gap’ White Paper as Extensive Guide for Creatives Executing Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today the release of a new creative advertising white paper: “Mind the Gap: Bridging the Gap Between Technology & Creative in DOOH.” The new resource addresses the knowledge gap between creative and media planning teams, and how this disconnect – or “gap” represents a significant source of untapped potential for the DOOH channel. Mind the Gap outlines the importance of optimizing creative for out-of-home (OOH) and delivers campaign planning strategies and operational best practices, including:



Why creative is so critical to the success of an OOH campaign

How creative teams can optimize assets for DOOH screens

How to use data-driven creative to increase relevancy and engagement

How media planners and creative teams can break down organizational silos to close the gap and drive more impactful campaigns

“The capabilities in digital out-of-home have evolved rapidly over the past few years, inherently creating a gap in knowledge of the channel’s impressive offerings that many media planners and creative teams possess,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “Combining programmatic technology with digital signage has created a new world of possibilities for advertising in the physical world. The channel today is dynamic, responsive and powered with so many ways to reach audiences through unique and privacy-safe targeting methodologies. Our goal behind this white paper is to provide an overview of these transformations and outline how to activate campaigns with data-driven creative at the forefront – inspiring media and creative teams to better align their strategies at the beginning of the campaign planning process to drive stronger results.”

“OOH is a phenomenal canvas for creative storytelling, and is situated in some of the most contextually relevant locations within a consumer’s daily journey,” added Lee. “There’s a reason Vistar is seeing adoption of programmatic DOOH grow year after year, and it’s crucial for teams to understand all the channel has to offer in order to effectively plan for OOH in their omnichannel marketing strategies.”

The “Mind the Gap: Bridging the Gap Between Technology & Creative in DOOH” white paper is free and available to download here .

