AgriFORCE Provides Update on UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour Nutritional Advantages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today provided an update on the qualification of its UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour. The company has now confirmed the nutritional edge its new product has over regular flours. Independent lab test results confirm UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour has over 5x the fiber, 2x the protein, and 77% less net carbs than regular all-purpose flour.



As previously announced , UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour uses a 100% natural patented process that captures the goodness of the grain, providing all the nutritional and dietary benefits of germinated wheat, without sacrificing the flavor, texture, richness and natural sweetness that are ideal for breads and pastries. UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour uses 100% of the whole wheat kernel with no added ingredients, providing superior nutrition.

David Naccarato, Director of IP Development and Inventor of the CERES-MNG Patent, explained the advantages of UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour: “As compared to standard all-purpose flour, whole-wheat baking flours made with 100% of the wheat kernel are considerably higher in fiber. The increased fiber, bran and other parts of the kernel can make breads, pancakes, pasta, and pastries more dense and course due to the reduced overall percentage of gluten which gives baked goods structure and texture. Additionally, within the bran, certain natural compounds known as tannins and phytic acid take center stage. These compounds, although rich in nutritional value and health benefits, contribute to the distinct bitter taste of whole wheat breads resulting in a more bitter taste. While sprouted flours, mainly from sprouted wheat, provide greater digestive and dietary health benefits, these benefits also come at the expense of functionality, meaning breads and pastries made with sprouted grain flour can lack texture and structure, as well as taste slightly “grassy” due to the acrospires (sprout tails). Another problem is that there are no standards for sprouted wheat.”

“UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour solves these problems,” continued Mr. Naccarato. “By gently germinating the grains with strictly tested parameters and stopping the sprouting process at a very early stage, grains are naturally brought to an ideal state that optimizes nutrition and functionality, while heightening natural sweetness to improve the taste profile. The CERES-MNG patented process of natural accelerated modification provides an unprecedented degree of flavor, quality, and performance not seen in other whole kernel or sprouted wheat products. Consumers no longer need to sacrifice the flavor and quality they crave in baked goods, in order to get the nutrition they desire and need.”

UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour is now available for B2B customers in Canada and the U.S. and AgriFORCE plans to expand sales into the direct-to-consumer market by the end of the year.

