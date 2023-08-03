SchooLinks Launches SchooLinks All Access

Austin, TX, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the leading modern college and career readiness platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new user group - SchooLinks All Access. SchooLinks’ partner districts’ educators passionate about college and career readiness will have their own space to collaborate and foster meaningful connections.





SchooLinks All Access offers an array of innovative ways to K-12 educators to share best practices and build cross-district relationships including:

District, State, and Topic Specific Communities : Users can create or join interest-specific groups, aligning with their academic or career pursuits. Whether it's exploring STEM fields, fine arts, entrepreneurship, or any other interest, SchooLinks All Access facilitates targeted discussions and resource sharing.





Networking with K-12 and Corporate Partners : SchooLinks All Access will be open to all SchooLinks users (except students and parents) including our corporate partners, offering a seamless place to connect and communicate with like-minded individuals passionate about post-secondary student success.





Access to the Latest SchooLinks Training : All of SchooLinks interactive, asynchronous training modules have been moved to SchooLinks All Access. From how the solution functions to the best practices for building internship programs, these interactive trainings will equip users with the best practices to ensure post secondary success for their students.





: All of SchooLinks interactive, asynchronous training modules have been moved to SchooLinks All Access. From how the solution functions to the best practices for building internship programs, these interactive trainings will equip users with the best practices to ensure post secondary success for their students. Exclusive Access: As part of the SchooLinks community, members gain access to exclusive events, webinars, and workshops featuring prominent industry leaders and subject matter experts. These opportunities are tailored to empower users with insights and knowledge.