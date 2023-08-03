Safe Bulkers, President, Dr. Loukas Barmparis, Discusses Key Corporate Developments and Dry Bulk Market Expectations

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the occasion of the recently announced financial and operational results of Q2 2023, Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) participated in Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast Series, hosted by Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. In this Podcast Series, company management discusses and comments on recent news and announcements.



During the interview, Dr. Barmparis highlighted Safe Bulkers second quarter 2023 financial results, Safe Bulkers business strategy, key developments, and his current view of the dry bulk market and its outlook.

Interview Highlights: (indicating the time each topic is addressed in the interview)

Q2 2023 financial highlights & market conditions in Q2 2023 @ 1:53

Fleet development @ 3:51

Fleet competitiveness @ 6:33

Scrubber investments enhancing profitability @ 8:02

Liquidity – capex and leverage @ 10:12

On buy-back program @ 13:00

Dividend policy @ 15:42

Fleet expansion @ 17:56

Dry bulk sector outlook @ 19:07

Ukraine’s grain trade @ 22:00

Closing remarks @ 23:32



The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://youtu.be/uBXp1XBLLgI

ABOUT SAFE BULKERS, INC.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, coal and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company owns 44 vessels, 12 of which are eco-ships and four are IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III vessels. In addition, it has an outstanding orderbook of eight IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuild vessels. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Visit the company website at https://safebulkers.com/

