Cartier Drills 3.2 g/t Au over 15m on Globex’s Nordeau West Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR-TSXV) has reported new assays from drilling on their Chimo Gold Mine property located approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Val-d’Or, Quebec in Vauquelin township (NTS 32C03). Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau West claims and a large package of gold bearing claims further to the east.



Cartier reported the following:

“West Nordeau Sector: Drilling intersected new values of 3.2 g/t Au over 15.0 m including 6.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m, as well as 2.3 g/t Au over 7.0 m including 6.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m. These new results, located between 450 m and 575 m depth, increase the depth extension of the 5NE2 Gold Zone by 175 m.”

“The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as lengths measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 75 to 95% of the measured length.” (See Cartier Resources Inc. Press Release dated July 13, 2023).

The Chimo Mine Gold System Longitudinal Composite Section below published by Cartier shows the current drill results and placement of the Nordeau West royalty claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.



