Europe Dental Implants Market, By Material, By Design, By Type, By Connection Type, By Procedure, By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The Europe Dental Implants market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and technological advancements, which are propelling the growth of the market.



A dental implant is a dental replacement for missing teeth that is surgically implanted into the jawbone.It is a device that is used to support dental prosthetics or false teeth.



Various advancements are made for optimal results and the reduction of associated difficulties.The other factor which is bolstering the market growth is changing lifestyle, increasing investments in R&D activities, growing awareness, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and favorable government policies for the advancement of the complete healthcare industry.



Also, the abundance of dentists and other dental care providers is facilitating market growth in European countries. According to Eurostat, the total number of dentists in Germany was around 71,040 as of 2019.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

Over the past few years, people are becoming more aware of dental diseases such as dental caries, injury-related damage, periodontal disease, and others, which is driving the growth of Europe dental implants market.Also, the increase of people suffering from these oral diseases is rising owing to unhealthy habits, aging, and changing lifestyles.



In addition to their lifestyle, genetics may play a role in the rising incidence of dental issues. According to Eurostat, children at the age of 12 are affected by dental caries, which is an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth, and almost 100% of adults have experienced dental caries. The assessment and epidemiology of oral disease show an increasing incidence of dental diseases, which affects a large part of the population in Europe. As per the NCBI journal, in 2019, the highest collective occurrences of Class II, Class III, and open bite malocclusions were confirmed in Europe (31.95%), respectively.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Nowadays, there is an upsurge in demand for cosmetic dentistry among the masses due to changing lifestyles and a rising focus on dental aesthetics and other cosmetic procedures.This massive adoption of cosmetic dentistry, coupled with high income, is augmenting the growth of the market.



Also, the smile restoration technique has gained a lot of traction in European nations in recent years, which is driving the dental implant market. About 82% of dental services are used in Germany, which is among the highest in Europe, owing to the statutory and private health insurance funds cover which is roughly around 70% of dental services.

Technological Advancements

Rapid advancements in dental implants, such as digital implant dentistry, CAD/CAM technologies, mini-implants, dental scanners, and 3D imaging, are propelling the growth of the market.The growing use of computer-based manufacturing and designs is producing cost-effective dental implants.



These advancements in technology are enabling non-invasive surgeries, painless implantation, shorter time, customized implants, and fast recovery, which are impelling the dental implant market in European countries.For instance, in 2018, at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna, Straumann launched a new standard line of mini dental implants.



These implants are very small-diameter monotype dental-implants that are minimally invasive, cost-effective, and an instant solution for edentulous patients with reduced horizontal bone.

The Europe Dental Implants market is segmented into material, design, type, connection type, procedure, application, end user, and company.Based on material, the market is divided into titanium and zirconium.



Based on the design, the market is divided into tapered and parallel-walled.Based on type, the market is divided into root-form and plate-form.



Based on connection type, the market is divided into internal, external, and one-piece.Based on procedure, the market is divided into one-stage & two-stage surgeries and immediate loading.



Based on application, the market is divided into single-tooth replacement and multi-tooth bridge securement. Based on end-user, the market is divided into dental clinics, hospitals, and others. In terms of country, the market is segmented into France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, and Netherlands.

Market Players

Institut Straumann AG, Thommen Medical AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Henry Schein Europe, Inc., Zimmer Biomet EMEA, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., and Osstem Implant UK are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



