Global Food Spray Drying Equipment Market to Witness Rapid Growth: Increasing Adoption of Infant Formula and Growing Demand for Fortified and RTE Food Products

Food Spray Drying Equipment is industrial machinery used to reduce the moisture content of food products, such as milk powder, coffee, tea, spices, and other food ingredients. The equipment atomizes a liquid or slurry into a hot gas stream, evaporating the moisture and leaving a dry powder. The market for food spray drying equipment is projected to grow by USD 618.62 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The rise in the adoption of infant formula, expansions of plants in the food processing industry, and the growing market for fortified and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products are driving the food spray drying equipment market. Additionally, the application of spray drying equipment for food encapsulation is identified as a prime reason driving market growth. Developments in spray drying systems and the prevalence of magnetic spray machines (MSM) are also contributing to substantial demand in the market.

Market Segmentation

The report provides detailed segmentation of the food spray drying equipment market based on Application, Product, Type, and Geographical Landscape. Applications include milk products, plant products fish and meat proteins, fruit and vegetable products, carbohydrate products, and others. Products are categorized as two-stage spray dryer, multi-stage spray dryer, and single-stage spray dryer. The types of spray dryer atomizers are pressure single-fluid nozzle atomizer, rotary wheel atomizer, and pneumatic two-fluid nozzle atomizer. The geographical landscape covers regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Vendor Analysis

The report includes a robust vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors in the food spray drying equipment market. Some of the key vendors featured are:

Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Drying Systems

BUCHI Labortechnik AG

Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc.

Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd.

Durr AG

Freund Vector Corp.

G. Larsson Starch Technology AB

GEA Group AG

Hemraj Engineering India LLP

Labplant UK Ltd.

New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd.

Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd.

SiccaDania

SPX FLOW Inc.

Tetra Laval SA

Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

