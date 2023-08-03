New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Elderly Care Facilities Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482424/?utm_source=GNW



Europe elderly care facilities market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028.Robust growth in the aging population coupled with rising chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, asthma, arthritis, and cancer, among others, are augmenting the growth of the market.



According to the global cancer observatory, in 2020, around 4,398,443 new cancer cases were reported in Europe.Of these reported new cancer cases, 2,339,617 were reported in males, while that reported in females was around 2,058,826.



Breast Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Bladder Cancer were the most prominent types of cancer types in the European region.Elderly care facilities are facilities that provide care and services to senior citizens.



These facilities help old age people when they are ill, retired, or wanted to live independently, and also provide long-term care needs, thus, in turn, improving their quality of life. There are various other factors that are supporting the growth of the elderly care facilities market in Europe, such as changing lifestyles, societal behaviors, increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of homecare and nursing homes, improved day-care facilities, rising awareness regarding geriatric care facilities, increase in average life expectancy, increasing spending on health and wellness, and rise in the number of elderly people suffering from health conditions. In addition to these, there are numerous benefits of having elderly care facilities, such as assistance for performing daily activities, 24×7 professional medical support, and help in making seniors independent of responsibilities, among others.

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

Growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart strokes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), among others, among the geriatric population in the country, are bolstering the growth of the market.According to the European Society of Cardiology’s 2019 report, there are over 6 million new cases of CVD in the European Union (EU) and over 11 million in Europe in total every year.



Also, the occurrence of dementia in the elderly is very common in Europe.A large number of elderlies are suffering from these chronic diseases, due to which there is a surge in demand for elderly care facilities which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the market.



In addition, the increase in the proportion of older people who are aged 60 and more in the country is facilitating the growth of the market. For instance, according to Statista data of 2021, Europe has the largest proportion of the aging population at 19%, whereas Italy has the largest elderly population share with 23.5% of the total population.

Rapid Change in Lifestyle

In Europe, traditionally, older people tend to live with their families, but now, the trend is changed.Now, the growing number of old people has put a lot of pressure on the younger generation as they need to take care of themselves along with work.



Owing to the demanding jobs, they are not able to take care of them or are less inclined.Therefore, there is a rising need for elderly care facilities in the country.



Furthermore, there are also some old age people who demand more independence and also a life where they can live with dignity, as it provides comfort and peace of mind. As a result, these factors are likely to facilitate the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

• From 2020, the German care home sector has received cross-border investments at just under USD 2 billion.

• In 2021, Domidep backed by I Squared Capital acquired Römergarten Senioren-Residenzen.

• In 2019, Charleston had 47 sites and 4,050 beds, which were sold by EQT Partners to KOS and Primonial REIM

• Due to the overworked care staff, SARA (Social & Autonomous Robotic Health Assistant), an innovation initiated by the robotic system, is used as an assistant which improves elderly care in hospitals and nursing homes.

Market Segmentation

Europe elderly care facilities market is segmented into type, service provider, country, and company.Based on type, the market is divided into independent living facilities, assisted living communities, nursing homes, continuing care retirement communities, and others.



Based on the service provider, the market is categorized into private and public. In terms of countries, the market is segmented into France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

Market Players

Korian Group, Orpea Group, DomusVi SAS, Groupe Colisée, HC-One Ltd, Attendo AB, Malsons de Famille, Victors Group, Bupa Care Homes, and Nordic Capital are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe elderly care facilities market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Elderly Care Facilities Market, By Type:

o Independent Living Facilities

o Assisted Living Communities

o Nursing Homes

o Continuing Care Retirement Communities

o Others

• Europe Elderly Care Facilities Market, By Service Provider:

o Public

o Private

• Europe Elderly Care Facilities Market, By Country:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Finland

o Greece

o Portugal

o Bulgaria

o Croatia.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Europe elderly care facilities market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482424/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________