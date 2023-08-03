Irwin Enhances Website Analytics Solution, Irwin IQ, and Expands Access for the Investor Relations Community

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Irwin , a capital markets software company, announced new enhancements and expanded access to its industry-leading website analytics solution, Irwin IQ . Irwin IQ helps investor relations (IR) professionals analyze website activity data, identify investors spending time on their website, and better understand IR program performance.



As part of this release, Irwin IQ is now compatible with all modern IR website providers and does not require an Irwin subscription. “Offering Irwin IQ as a standalone subscription reinforces Irwin’s commitment to providing the investor relations community with the most comprehensive and accurate data,” said David Whyte, Chief Executive Officer, Irwin. “A standalone subscription to Irwin IQ gives IR teams access to valuable datasets not previously available to them and allows them to integrate high-quality, actionable insights into their existing IR workflows.”

Irwin IQ enriches website analytics with industry-leading capital markets data to better contextualize web traffic. The solution is the latest in a series of integrations Irwin has planned to release. Key components of the platform include:

“We built Irwin IQ to give companies previously inaccessible insight into their audience, as well as the risks and opportunities within that audience,” said Mark Fasken, Chief Operating Officer, Irwin. “Its latest release provides wider access to uniquely valuable business intelligence, giving public companies more accurate data to make strategic decisions that lead to growth—whether it be sourcing new investors or understanding the performance of critical time-based initiatives.”

WSP, one of the world's leading engineering and professional services firms, leverages Irwin IQ to understand behavioral data from its IR website visitors, adding innovative data and intelligence to its IR program.

“Being able to identify investors, peers, and other audiences visiting our website adds a helpful layer of context. We can easily track the success of our recent corporate publications or identify visitor trends around earnings or corporate events,” said Quentin Weber, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc. “Irwin IQ goes beyond just anonymized website traffic; it allows us to identify investors who might be interested in our story, which adds a lot of value.”

Irwin is committed to security and data privacy, recently achieving its SOC2 compliance certification.

Availability



Irwin IQ is available immediately with multiple subscription options:

Part of an Irwin subscription: Bundled with Irwin’s flagship platform, which includes investor targeting, CRM, shareholder monitoring, and research and estimates.

Standalone subscription: Accessed without an Irwin subscription for IR teams looking to supplement existing data.

IR professionals interested in exploring the power of Irwin IQ’s website intelligence can request a free 14-day trial. Learn more at www.getirwin.com/solutions/irwin-iq

About Irwin

Build, innovate, and grow your business with Irwin, the only investor relations platform designed with automation and reduced time-to-insight at its core. Irwin unlocks and enhances investor and shareholder relationships for your business—for various use cases, market caps, and industries—whether you have an established IR program or are just getting started.

At Irwin, we're building a better way to manage investor relations. Our full-service tool suite includes powerful investor targeting, comprehensive shareholder monitoring, an intuitive CRM (with built-in email and engagement tools), timely research, estimates, and transcripts, and website and content analytics.

Learn more by visiting us online

For further information:



Media Contact:

Morgan Craig

morgan@getirwin.com