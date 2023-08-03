Dental 3D Printing Market to Surpass 3.2 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Incidence of Dental Caries

Westford USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, according to projections from the US Census, it is estimated that by 2060, the number of adults aged 65 years or older in the United States will reach a staggering 98 million, making up approximately 24% of the total population. With this demographic shift, there is an increasing concern for oral health issues among older adults in the dental 3D printing market . Common oral health problems in this age group include untreated tooth decay, gum diseases, tooth loss, oral cancer and chronic conditions that impact oral health.

The rise in disposable incomes worldwide has led to an increased willingness among individuals, particularly the ageing population, to undergo costly cosmetic dental procedures. This growing demand for dental restoration solutions and aesthetic treatments such as whitening and polishing has created opportunities for the dental 3D printing market. Additionally, a global trend towards preventive dental care is driven by changing lifestyles and an increased emphasis on dental aesthetics.

Prosthodontics Segment is Expected to Dominate in the Market Due to the Rising Demand for Prosthodontic Procedures

Prosthodontics segment is expected to dominate the dental 3D printing market and hold a significant share. This dominance can be attributed to various factors driving the demand for prosthodontic procedures such as crowns and bridges. One of the key drivers is the increased prevalence of dental caries, which often necessitates restorative dental treatments.

The markets in North America are poised to take the lead in the global dental 3D printing market. The region holds a substantial market share owing to several factors contributing to its lucrative growth opportunities. One of the key drivers is the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, which is often associated with the ageing population. This trend creates a significant demand for restorative and prosthetic dental solutions that can be efficiently produced using 3D printing technology.

Implantology Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Rising Demand for Dental Implants

Implantology segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the dental 3D printing market. This rapid growth can be attributed to several factors driving the demand for dental implants. One key factor is the growing preference for 3D printing technology in dental implantology. 3D printing allows for producing highly precise and customized dental implants, offering improved patient outcomes.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the dental 3D printing market. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth. The region is experiencing an ageing population, which leads to a higher demand for dental treatments and solutions. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population is often associated with an increased incidence of dental issues, such as tooth loss and the need for therapeutic procedures, which can be efficiently addressed through dental 3D printing technology.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the dental 3D printing market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Dental 3D Printing Market

Formlabs, a US-based company, made an announcement regarding the launch of its Form 3+ and Form 3B+ 3D printers in 2022. These new models feature the next-generation Build Platform 2, which incorporates proprietary Quick Remove Technology and a flexible print surface. This combination allows for the instant release of printed parts from the build platform, enhancing the overall printing process and efficiency.

Stratasys Ltd., also based in the US, recently introduced the Origin One Dental 3D Printer. This printer marks the second 3D printer developed by Stratasys following its acquisition of Origin. The Origin One Dental 3D Printer utilizes advanced technology to deliver high-quality dental prints with precision and accuracy.

