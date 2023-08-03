The BuildClub Announces Aug. 15 Webinar on Latest Developments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub, a leading AI-driven on-demand marketplace for building materials, is excited to announce a special webinar scheduled August 15, at 1:30 p.m., PST, to showcase the latest developments in the company’s groundbreaking technology.



The BuildClub's commitment to providing a comprehensive product selection extends to the scale of operations, where the company's reach and inventory go far beyond what a traditional store aisle can offer.

"When we're talking about hundreds of thousands of items, a single aisle seems a bit small; that's why we like to say that we use the city as our warehouse," said Stephen Forte, CEO of The BuildClub.

During the webinar, Forte will present an in-depth overview of the cutting-edge technology that is transforming the construction materials sourcing landscape. Attendees will gain insights into the remarkable efficiency, cost savings and convenience that The BuildClub's platform provides for contractors and homeowners alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil the advancements in our technology that are making a real difference in the construction industry," Forte said. "Our mission is to simplify the process of material sourcing and this webinar will showcase how our platform achieves just that."

The BuildClub's dedication to innovation has earned it a remarkable 4.9 out of 5 rating on KingCrowd's research site, with the platform investing $20,000 into The BuildClub’s latest crowdfunding campaign. The BuildClub’s success is a testament to the team's expertise in leveraging AI and technology to revolutionize the construction sector.

To register for this insightful event and learn more about The BuildClub's groundbreaking technology, please visit https://dnagency.lpages.co/buildclub-webinar-cutting-edge-tech-and-investment/ . For those unable to attend the live event, a recording will be provided afterward to ensure no one misses out on these exciting developments.

