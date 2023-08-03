Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market to Grow at 5.3% CAGR to Reach $2Bn Dominated by North America During 2022-2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and Material,” the market size is projected to reach $2.08 billion by 2030 from $1.38 billion in 2022; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022–2030. By application, the acute fractures or sprains segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2022-2030.





High Prevalence of Age-Related Orthopedic Disorders Drives Global Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market:

Arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, bursitis, elbow pain, and fractures are among the most common orthopedic disorders. Among these, arthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures are a few common problems faced by older people. Osteoporosis is one of the most common bone system diseases associated with an increased risk of bone fractures and causes many complications for patients. With age, the prevalence of this disease increases so that it has become a serious problem among the elders. Rapidly aging population and biological changes in older adults’ bodies mean that orthopedic injuries are increasing. Orthopedic problems are more common among aged men, whereas most aged women reported joints problems. As people age, their bone mineral density decreases. Low mineral density can cause various health concerns to post-menopausal women. Decreased mineral levels result in weak and brittle bones. Older adults can suffer from unsteady balance and vision problems, increasing the risk of fractures. Bone mass peaks at about 30 years of age and starts decreasing with growing age. Reduction in bone mass can increase the risk of osteoporosis in older adults.

According to a study by National Library of Medicine, in 2020, the prevalence of osteoporosis among elders in Spain and China was 39.3% and 39.4%, respectively. In 2019, the prevalence was 49% in Nepal, 11% in Taiwan, and 7.9% in Iran. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, affecting 32.5 million US adults. Therefore, the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the aged population propels the demand for casting and splinting products as the casts and splints hold the bones in place while they heal and help reduce pain, swelling, and muscle spasm. Above mentioned factors will propel the clinic casting and splinting products market.





Global Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

DeRoyal Industries Inc, Prime Healthcare Services Inc, 3M Co, Corflex Inc, Essity AB, Dynatronics Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Ossur hf, Performance Health Holding Inc, and Enovis Corp are among the key companies operating in the clinic casting and splinting products market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

Global Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.38 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.08 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 188 No. of Tables 139 No. of Charts & Figures 65 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, and Material





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a temporary negative impact on the clinic casting and splinting products market as the unexpected arrival of the pandemic resulted in canceling of many surgeries. The volume of orthopedic surgeries has significantly declined during the pandemic, owing to the stringent guidelines by the regulatory authorities to avoid all non-emergent surgeries. According to the article published in Cureus Journal in August 2021, the number of orthopedic surgeries fell by 22.8% during the first year of the pandemic. This led to a decrease in the demand for orthopedic splint.





Global Clinic Casting and Splinting Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product , the clinic casting and splinting products market is bifurcated into casting and splinting. In 2022, the casting segment accounted for a larger clinic casting and splinting products market share. However, the splinting segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The orthopedic casts are usually the best option for serious fractures. They are typically made from stronger materials than splints, making them more durable and less likely to break or come loose.

Based on application , the clinic casting and splinting products market is segmented into acute fractures or sprains, tendon and ligament injuries, and others. The acute fractures or sprains segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sprains and fractures are common injuries. A sprain is a stretch or tear in a ligament around a joint. They vary in severity depending on how much damage is done. In a mild sprain, a ligament is stretched, but the joint remains stable and is not loosened. A moderate sprain partly tears the ligament, causing the joint to be unstable. In case of a critical sprain, ligaments tear completely or separate from the bone. This loosening interferes with how the joint functions. All sprains cause pain, swelling, bruising, and inflammation; however, their intensity varies. Hairline fractures are tiny cracks, partial breaks are larger cracks, and complete fractures are when a bone breaks into two or more pieces. Casts and splints protect and support injured bones or fractured joints. They keep the bone in place until it fully heals.

Based on material , the clinic casting and splinting products market is segmented into fiberglass, plaster of Paris, and others. In 2022, the plaster of Paris segment held the largest market share in clinic casting and splinting products market. However, the fiberglass segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028. Fiberglass is lighter, longer wearing, and "breathes" better than plaster. Recently, synthetic fiberglass materials have been introduced. These materials have the benefit of being lightweight and strong. In addition, these materials can be combined with waterproof liners to allow patients to bathe and swim in their casts. These materials are often more radiolucent, allowing better imaging within the cast. A typical fiberglass cast is made of three layers. The inner layer is a stockinette, which is a knitted fabric. The middle layer is a cotton bandage that is wrapped around the limb. The outermost layer is a resin and fiberglass composite activated and wrapped around the other layers. The purpose of the three layers is to provide support and protection for broken bones and skin. The fiberglass outer layer is hard and strong, and it helps keep the inner layers in place. The cotton bandage helps absorb any sweat or moisture that may build up under the cast, and the stockinette helps prevent the skin from rubbing against the rough edges of the fiberglass.





