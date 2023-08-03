Pressure Infusion Bags Market Revenues to Reach USD 415.12 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Pressure Infusion Bags Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 317.77 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.

A pressure infusion bag is a cuff and bladder device designed to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids to provide rapid infusion into patients with hypovolemia. Parenteral fluids are offered in flexible bags in 500 cc or 1000 cc sizes.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 317.77 million Market Size (2028) USD 415.12 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.49% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Increasing emergency transfusion cases and technological advancements.

Who are the Top Companies in the Pressure Infusion Bags Market?

The pressure infusion bags market is moderately competitive in nature and consists of some major players. These players are focusing on expanding their market presence, new product launches, and developing product offerings.

Significant players in the pressure infusion bags market are,

Eakin Healthcare Group (Armstrong Medical Inc.)

Ecomed

Merit Medical Systems​

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG​

ICU Medical Inc.​

SunMed

Tapmedic LLC​

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH​

Spengler SAS​

Fairmont Medical​

Biegler GmbH

Key Highlights from the Pressure Infusion Bags Market Report :

Blood and Drug Infusion to Witness Significant Market Growth

The demand for rapid fluid transfusion has increased due to the burden of various chronic diseases, increasing the utilization and adoption of pressure infusion bags.

The growing strategic activities by key players in terms of blood and drug infusion bag launches, collaborations, and partnerships in the region are expected to propel the market growth.

North America to Hold Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to hold a significant market share due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses, and increase in surgical treatments.

North American companies in the market are adopting strategies like acquisitions and partnerships to increase the number of infusion bags in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Pressure Infusion Bags Market?

In November 2022, Cardinal Health opened its sustainable technologies facility in Florida, United States.

In September 2022, SunMed received an MDR certification from the European Union on nine categories of its medical devices.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Pressure Infusion Bags Market Based on Product Type, Material, Application, End Users, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Reusable Disposable

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Nylon Polyurethane Other Materials

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Blood and Drug Infusion Invasive Pressure Monitoring Procedures

By End Users (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Hospitals and Clinics Outpatient Facilities Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Pressure Infusion Bags Market Report (2023-2028) .

