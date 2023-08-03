Europe Collagen Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.36 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Collagen Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

Collagen is a structural protein found in skin, tendons, and bones, offering nutritional, skin, and health benefits. Collagen has applications in skincare products and the cosmetics industry in Europe. It improves skin health and addresses signs of aging. The demand for proteins and amino acid supplements is increasing because Europeans are shifting to healthy lifestyles. Collagen production is becoming more environment-friendly, aligning with sustainability trends. The broad applications and increasing awareness of collagen's benefits are expected to drive the market in the future.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.01 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.36 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about the benefits of collagen. Applications in the skincare and cosmetic industry.



Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Collagen Market?

The market is competitive with the presence of various regional and global players. Key players are investing in R&D and entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios. Some companies are also focusing on launching different formulations of collagen with added benefits. They are adding naturally derived ingredients to make their product unique from the existing products.

The significant players in the European collagen market are,

Weishardt International

Tessenderlo Group

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Gelita AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Rosen's Diversified Inc. (Collagen Solutions PLC)

Lapi Gelatin SpA

Italgel Srl

Cobiosa

Nippi Incorporated

Haarmann & Reimer (Symrise)

veritas capital (cambrium)

VeCollal

Geltor

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Report - The Vietnamese collagen supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 131.66 million in 2023 to USD 177.87 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Vietnamese collagen supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 131.66 million in 2023 to USD 177.87 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). South Africa Professional Skincare Product Market Report - The South African professional skincare product market size is expected to grow from USD 25.08 million in 2023 to USD 37.90 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Europe Collagen Market Report :

Growing Applications in Beauty and Personal Care

Collagen is extensively used in the European cosmetics industry for products like face masks, creams, and serums. Hydrolyzed collagen in skincare products helps with dry or damaged skin, restoring suppleness.

Germany, France, and Italy are major consumers of cosmetic products, contributing to the demand for collagen-based products.

Market players are studying collagen's applications for innovative product formulations beyond skincare. Companies are innovating to meet growing consumer demands for collagen-based products.

Increased Demand in the United Kingdom and Spain

Collagen products are witnessing high demand in the United Kingdom and Spain, driven by the aging populations in both countries, especially for issues like muscle pain and arthritis. Demand for cosmetic surgery in these countries has driven technological advancements.

Collagen powder is used to fortify functional drinks, which are popular in Spain due to its energy-boosting properties.

The marine-based collagen segment is competitive in Spain, with numerous international and regional players competing based on technology, brand, quality, price, and expertise.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Collagen Market?

In April 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. acquired Gelnex, a leading gelatin and collagen producer.

In March 2023, Symrise launched a new range of Diana food bio-actives for its beauty from within the product range with naturally sourced bioactive, such as collagen type I, vitamins C & A, and polyphenols from various fruits.

In March 2023, Cambrium launched NovaColl, the first micro-molecular, vegan-certified, and 100% skin-identical collagen.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Collagen Market Based on Source, Application, and Geography.

By Source (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Animal-based Collagen Marine-based Collagen





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Dietary Supplements Meat Processing Food and Beverages Cosmetics and Personal Care Other Applications Medical care Biomaterial Research Packaging

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Germany France Spain United Kingdom Russia Italy Rest of Europe



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Europe Collagen Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Pre-Workout Supplements Market Report - The global pre-workout supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 19.14 billion in 2023 to USD 24.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global pre-workout supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 19.14 billion in 2023 to USD 24.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028). ASEAN Probiotic Supplements Market Report - The ASEAN probiotic supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 84.24 billion in 2023 to USD 146.75 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The ASEAN probiotic supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 84.24 billion in 2023 to USD 146.75 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplement Market Report - The Asia-Pacific dietary supplement market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.21% over the next five years.





About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment