Thermoplastic Composites Market Volumes to Reach 5.70 million kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Thermoplastic Composites Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 4.45 million kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic composites comprise a fiber reinforcement with a thermoplastic resin. It is extensively used in the automotive, transportation, and construction industries. The COVID-19 pandemic forced automakers, wind turbine manufacturers, and aircraft manufacturers to shut down their operations, consequently lowering the demand for composites in 2020. In the medium term, the key factors driving the market studied are the snowballing demand from the construction industry and mounting investments in aerospace and defense applications.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 4.45 million kilotons Market Size (2028) 5.70 million kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 5.06% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (million kilotons) Fastest Growing Market Middle East & Africa Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The snowballing demand from the construction industry. The mounting investments in aerospace and defense applications.

Who are the Top Companies in the Thermoplastic Composites Market?

The global thermoplastic composites market is partially fragmented in nature, comprising several companies operating on both international and regional levels.

The noteworthy players holding the global thermoplastic composites market are:

Arkema SA

AVANCO Group

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DSM

Hexcel Corporation

LANXESS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

SABIC

SGL Carbon

Solvay

TechnoCompound GmbH

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Highlights from the Thermoplastic Composites Market Report :

Automotive Industry to Record Significant Adoption

Automotive is the foremost end-user industry of thermoplastic composites. The strengthening demand for producing lightweight and low CO 2 emission vehicles is forcing the demand for thermoplastic composites in the automotive industry.

emission vehicles is forcing the demand for thermoplastic composites in the automotive industry. Thermoplastic composites are widely known for their high toughness and lightweight characteristics. Automotive industries adopt glass mat thermoplastics for numerous uses.

China Expected to Hold the Major APAC Share

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of thermoplastic composites, followed by India and Japan.

The utilization of thermoplastic composites in the automotive sector in China is in high demand, owing to the advantage of producing a wide range of products that fit the industry’s needs with precise quality. China is internationally the biggest automobile market in terms of both production and sales.

What are the Latest Developments in the Thermoplastic Composites Market ?

In April 2023, LANXESS launched a joint venture with Advent International, focusing on engineering materials. DSM's Engineering Materials segment and LANXESS's former High-Performance Materials business joined forces to establish the new joint venture.

In April 2023, Solvay and GKN Aerospace publicized the extension of their partnership agreement. The two companies will now create a combined thermoplastic composites (TPC) roadmap to investigate innovative materials and production techniques for aircraft structures and jointly target future key high-rate programs.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Thermoplastic Composites Market Based on Resin Type, Fiber Type, Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Resin Type Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Other Resin Types

By Fiber Type Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Other Fiber Types

By Product Type Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT) Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

By End-user Industry Aerospace and Defense Electrical and Electronics Automotive Construction Medical Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Countries South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



