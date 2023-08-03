Bladder Scanners Market Revenues to Reach USD 202.33 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Bladder Scanners Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 150.48 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

A bladder scanner is a non-invasive ultrasound device providing a virtual two or three-dimensional (3D) or (2D) image of the bladder, along with the volume of urine retained within the bladder for diagnosing, managing, and treating urinary outflow dysfunction. The expanding prevalence of urological diseases is boosting the growth of the market studied. The expanding burden of cancer-related to the urinary tract establishes the need for diagnostics and scanning devices, thereby propelling the market’s growth. Likewise, the increasing accessibility to technologically advanced scanners is also propelling the market's growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 150.48 billion Market Size (2028) USD 202.33 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing accessibility to technologically advanced scanners. The expanding prevalence of urological diseases.

Who are the Top Companies in the Bladder Scanners Market?

The global bladder scanners market is moderately competitive, comprising several major players. A few major players currently dominate the market.

The noteworthy players holding the global bladder scanners market are:

dBMEDx

Caresono Technology Co. Ltd

GE Healthcare Inc.

Mcube Technology Co. Ltd

Avantsonic Technology Co. Ltd

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Roper Technologies Inc. (Verathon Inc.)

Suzhou PeakSonic Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Vitacon

Infinium Medical Inc.

Key Highlights from the Bladder Scanners Market Report :

Portable Bladder Scanners Segment to Record Significant Adoption

Portable bladder scanners use automated technology to indicate bladder volume digitally, including post-void residual (PVR) volume, along with providing three-dimensional images of the bladder.

An Important advantage of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner is to be a user-friendly diagnostic procedure with high-end accuracy. Portable bladder ultrasound scanners are reliable, cost-effective, and non-invasive. The multiplied occurrence of cancer related to the urinary tract is also creating the need for diagnostics and scanning devices, propelling the growth of the market studied.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share

North America is estimated to dominate the bladder scanner market internationally, owing to the rising prevalence of urological diseases and high healthcare expenditure. New innovative product approvals, mounting urological disorders, increasing diagnostic procedures, and increasing usage of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals are contributing to the growth of the bladder scanners market.

As per the National Institutes of Health data, updated in September 2021, chronic kidney disease (CKD) influences nearly one-seventh of all adults in the United States (i.e., 37 million people). Heart disease and a family history of renal failure are two more risk factors for kidney disease.

What are the Latest Developments in the Bladder Scanners Market ?

In April 2023, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) launched a new Urology Center in Premier Medical Plaza in West Little Rock, United States. It offers specialized treatment for complex kidney stones, reconstruction of the urinary system, and men’s health, specifically erectile dysfunction, besides top-quality routine urology services, comprising bladder scanning and others.

In January 2022, ClariusMobile Health launched a third-generation product line of high-performance, handheld wireless ultrasound scanners for all medical specialists, including ClariusHD3, in the United States.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Bladder Scanners Market Based on Product, End-user, and Geography:

By Product Bench Top Bladder Scanners Portable Bladder Scanners Handheld Bladder Scanners

By End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



