Clinical Laboratory Market Revenues to Reach USD 357.45 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Clinical Laboratory Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 261.02 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period.



The mounting incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and the soaring demand for accurate and early disease diagnosis techniques are driving the clinical laboratory market. Clinical diagnostic tests represent the most accurate methods for identifying and characterizing various biomarkers of chronic diseases and for detecting microorganisms. The growing burden of cancer is also projected to raise the demand for clinical diagnostics.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 261.02 billion Market Size (2028) USD 357.45 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.49% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing burden of cancer. The mounting incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and the soaring demand for accurate and early disease diagnosis techniques.

Who are the Top Companies in the Clinical Laboratory Market?

The global clinical laboratory market is highly competitive. Various global and local companies are present in the market. Local companies are also focusing on serving innovative facilities to the people, allowing these companies to establish their substantial place in the market.

The key players holding the global clinical laboratory market are:

Charles River Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

OPKO Health

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Cerba HealthCare

SYNLAB International GmbH

A.P. Moller Holding (Unilabs)

Enzo Clinical Labs

Genova Diagnostics

H.U. Group Holdings Inc.

Key Highlights from the Clinical Laboratory Market Report :

Independent and Reference Laboratories Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

In populated, developing countries, such as India and China, where a momentous share of the population does not have access to proper medical diagnostic facilities, there is an enormous opportunity for independent laboratories to thrive in the market studied since they can fill the wide gap of clinical service providers in these regions.

The independent laboratory segment is also experiencing massive consolidation as players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations, likely to drive the market's growth.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

The presence of key players and government organizations in the country creates awareness among the general population and allows them to access services conveniently, consequently driving the market.

The increasing burden of the target and chronic diseases in the region and cumulative demand for early diagnostics are the other key factors that are driving the growth of the market studied in the North American region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Clinical Laboratory Market?

In September 2022, Bionano Genomics Inc. launched Bionano Laboratories, a new organization that combines Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) data services with the clinical testing services previously offered by Lineagen.

In March 2022, Mindray launched its latest BC-700 Series hematology analyzers for small-to-midsize labs that include both complete blood count (CBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Clinical Laboratory Market Based on Test Type, Service Provider, and Geography:

By Test Type Clinical Chemistry Immunology Cytology Genetics Microbiology Hematology Other Test Types

By Service Provider Hospital-based Laboratories and Others Independent Laboratories Other Service Providers



By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



