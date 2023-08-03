Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.94 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 3.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period.

The fundamental benefit of an AMR is its ability to understand its operating environment, enabling it to navigate around obstacles and operate safely in the presence of human operators. In disparity with an automated guided vehicle, an AMR can use data from cameras, laser scanners, and other sensors to understand its operating environment and make the decisions needed to move around it. Strengthening robotics, autonomous technologies, and IoT advancements have created an ideal environment for adopting connected industrial autonomous vehicles beyond various industries.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.36 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.94 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 15.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing burden of cancer. Increasing robotics, autonomous technologies, and IoT advancements.

Who are the Top Companies in the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market?

The global AMR market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players.

The key players holding the global AMR market are:

Fetch Robotics (Zebra Technologies Corporation)

Mobile Industrial Robots (Mir)(Teradyne Inc.)

Geek+ Technology Co. Ltd.

Vecna Robotics Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

Aethon Inc. (ST ENGINEERING HUB)

Omron Corporation

OTTO Motors

Clearpath Robotics

HiK Robot

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Key Highlights from the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Report :

Automotive Sector to Hold the Largest Market Share

AMRs enable automotive manufacturers to streamline the material flow, shorten lead time, and achieve more efficient production. Furthermore, as automotive manufacturers prioritize flexibility over volume throughout the forecast period, with the adoption of Just-In-Time (JIT) manufacturing techniques, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are becoming progressively popular as a logistic solution that can adapt rapidly to altering production layouts and processes.

Employing robotics in vehicle manufacturing is estimated to continue to grow fast enough to speed up production. Auto manufacturers are investing to leverage what they already know about robotics and manufacturing to mount their share in the robotics market.

Asia-Pacific to Account for Major Market Growth

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce industry in APAC’s emerging nations is encouraging the usage of autonomous mobile robots for inventory management.

China has always been an important user of industrial robots. However, owing to various government initiatives like "Made in China 2025", it aims to improve its research capacities in robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud data technologies.

What are the Latest Developments in the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market?

In May 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation strategically invested in Clearpath Robotics, the parent company of autonomous mobile robot leader OTTO Motors. The investment is expected to expand the strategic relationship between OTTO Motors and Mitsubishi Electric and strengthen the two companies’ commercial collaboration.

In April 2023, Radial Inc. collaborated with Geek+ to provide automation and robotics for its new 601,045-square-foot fulfillment center in Indianapolis, Indiana, creating over 100 new jobs in the local community by positioning nearly 200 P800 autonomous mobile robots (AMR).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Based on Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Type Unmanned Ground Vehicle Humanoid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unmanned Marine Vehicle

By End-user Industry Defense and Security Warehouse and Logistics Energy and Power Automotive Manufacturing Oil and Gas Mining and Minerals Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



