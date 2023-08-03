Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.75 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 8.37 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.48% during the forecast period.



The benefits of robotic-assisted surgery and the growing research studies employing robotic-assisted surgeries are expected to propel the market growth. Being an AI-powered robotic technology, it may pave the way for the automation of similar interventional surgeries that could shorten the procedure time and reduce complications. Moreover, the cumulative cases of chronic diseases and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also contributing to the growth of the robotic-assisted surgery systems market. Thus, the increasing adoption of MIS procedures worldwide, owing to the less pain of open surgery, is driving the growth of the studied market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 8.37 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.75 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.48% Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The cumulative cases of chronic diseases. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Who are the Top Companies in the Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market?

The global robotic-assisted surgery systems market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of several international and local market players.

The noteworthy players holding the global robotic-assisted surgery systems market are:

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

SRI International Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Renishaw PLC

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Brainlab

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Key Highlights from the Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market Report :

Surgical Robot Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

The soaring burden of cancer and cardiovascular diseases globally is expected to propel the demand for surgical robots for performing surgeries with accuracy and precision. According to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics 2023, 1.9 million new cancer cases are predicted to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023.

Employing surgical robots and robot-controlled tools, surgeons can perform surgery in a way that is much less invasive than open surgery, in this manner propelling the market growth. Numerous hospitals and other institutions are enthusiastically adopting these surgical robots to enhance their surgical procedures.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to hold significant growth during the robotic-assisted surgery systems market throughout the forecast period owing to the high burden of chronic diseases, technological advancements in robotic-assisted surgery systems, and launches by market players.

The high burden of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for robotic-assisted surgeries, which is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, according to 2022 statistics published by American Heart Association, the prevalence rate of heart failure in the United States was 6 million, which is 1.8% of the total population, in 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market?

In November 2022, MedTech start-up SS Innovations bought Avra Medical Robotics, a US-based company, to expand its surgical robot devices to the global market.

In November 2022, Accelus received USFDA approval for its Remi Robotic Navigation System software update that presents robotic-assisted pedicle screw placement for surgeons performing lumbar spine fixation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market Based on Product Type, Application, End-user, and Geography:

By Product Type System Surgical Robot Navigation System Consumable and Accessories



Software and Services

By Application Gynecological Surgery Cardiovascular Neurosurgery Orthopedic Surgery Laparoscopy Urology Other Applications

By End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends.

