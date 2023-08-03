Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.40 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.

Agricultural wastewater treatment is a program that involves the management of farms. The purpose of the program is to control pollution caused by confined animal operations and surface runoff, which might be contaminated by chemicals present in fertilizers, irrigation water, pesticides and crop residues.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.40 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.02 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.75% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rapid decrease in freshwater resources. Rise in investments in water treatment technologies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market?

The agricultural wastewater treatment market is hugely fragmented in nature, with a presence of mainly multinational players.

The most notable players in the global agricultural wastewater treatment market are,

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

BASF SE

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

IDE

Jacobs

Lindsay Corporation

Louis Berger International

Nouryon

Organo Corporation

OriginClear

SUEZ

Veolia

Key Highlights from the Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Report :

The Non-crop Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

Non-crop application is the most practiced application of wastewater treatment all around the world. The segment includes dairy farms, feed, and poultry, the protection of which through wastewater treatment is increasing at a steady rate.

Asia-Pacific is currently the second most active region as far as poultry-based processed food is concerned. As per new product development (NPD), 24% of the total amount of processed poultry, meat, and fish product innovations take place in this region.

China is Predicted to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

In recent years, the population of China has increased at a staggering rate, and most of those people now live in cities. With the government of China promoting economic growth and urbanization, demand for wastewater treatment is bound to increase.

As per the reports of the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), in March 2023, exports of poultry meat from China amounted to a whopping USD 63 million, while the imports amounted to around 410 million.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market?

In September 2022, Lanxess invested USD 12.65 million to commission a new wastewater treatment plant at its Belgium Antwerp/Kallo site. It had a treatment capacity of around 260,000 liters of wastewater per hour.

In June 2022, AECOM completed the design of its new North Shore wastewater treatment plant. The main purpose of the plant was to address environmental sustainability and wastewater management.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Based on Technology, Pollutant Source, Application, and Geography:

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Physical Solutions Chemical Solutions Biological Solutions

By Pollutant Source (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Point Source Nonpoint Source

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Crop Non-Crop

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) .

