Andalusite Market Volumes to Reach 503.86 Metric Kilotons by 2028 - Market Volume, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Andalusite Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market volume is estimated at 372.28 metric kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period.

Andalusite is an alumina-silicate-based raw material that is used mainly for the manufacture of refractory products. Andalusite gives its products heat-resistant properties, and a few examples of its applications include refractories, kiln furniture, and foundry.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 372.28 metric kilotons Market Volume (2028) 503.86 metric kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 6.24% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Volume (metric kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the consumption of andalusite in manufacturing refractory products. Increase in the application of refractories.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Andalusite Market?

The andalusite market is immensely consolidated in nature.

The noteworthy players in the global andalusite market are,

Andalucita SA

Andalusite Resources

Imerys Refractory Minerals

Keyhan Payesh Alvand

LKAB Minerals

Recursos Latinos SA

Resco Products

Xinjiang Xinrong Yilong Andalusite Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Andalusite Market Report :

Demand from Refractories Expected to Drive the Market

Andalusite is an alumina-silicate raw material that is used on a huge scale for manufacturing refractory linings. The main reason for it is that the material of a refractory needs to be synthetically stable at extreme temperatures.

The use of andalusite in refractories for various end-use industries like metallurgy gives a huge boost to the market.

Asia-Pacific Constitutes the Fastest-Growing Market for Andalusite

The andalusite market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to the gradual and substantial economic growth of countries like India and China.

China is a major player in the region because it is the largest producer of steel in the world. Steel is an important material in the manufacturing process of constructing buildings, ships, and vehicles.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Andalusite Market Based on Application and Geography:

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (metric kilotons), 2018-2028) Refractories Foundry Kiln Furniture Other Applications (Ceramics and Jewelry)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (metric kilotons), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Rest of the World South America Middle East & Africa



