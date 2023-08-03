Live Cell Imaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Live Cell Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

As far as the process is considered, live cell imaging refers to the real-time examination of every single aspect of cellular function. In the present time, the practice of live cell imaging has become common across the world.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.10 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.95 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.06% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Increasing adoption of high-content screening techniques.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market?

The live cell imaging market is highly competitive, with established players who have made substantial contributions to the growth of the market.

A few significant players in the global live cell imaging market are,

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Zeiss Group

Axion BioSystems Inc.

Danaher (Leica Microsystems)

Olympus Corporation (EVIDENT)

LCI (Live Cell Instrument)

Nikon Corporation Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma- Aldrich Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies. Inc.

Sartorius AG

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Cell Harvesting Market Report - The cell harvesting market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The cell harvesting market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Sickle Cell Treatment Market Report - The sickle cell treatment market size is estimated at USD 2.94 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 5.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report :

The Standalone Systems Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

Standalone systems are referred to as systems that can work independently without the assistance of any other piece of hardware or device. The use of these systems in live cell imaging processes has increased substantially in recent years.

Well-established market players have constantly been offering standalone systems for live cell imaging and contributing hugely to the growth of the market. One such example is the BD Pathway 855 Stand-Alone System by Becton Dickinson and Company.

North America is Predicted to Hold a Substantial Share in the Market

A staggering increase in geriatric problems and the presence of a large patient pool have contributed to the growth of the live cell imaging market in North America.

The increasing number of R&D programs and chronic diseases makes the United States the most prominent market shareholder.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market?

In June 2023, the 3D Cell Explorer 96focus was launched by Nanolive. It was an effective and innovative platform that brought unlimited high-content analysis to label-free live cell imaging.

In February 2023, the Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector for AX systems was launched by Nikon Corporation. The system offered high-quality live tissue imaging with minimum phototoxicity.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Live Cell Imaging Market Based on Product, Application, and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Equipment Standalone Systems Microscopes Cell Analyzers Image Capturing Devices Consumables Reagents and Kits Other Consumables Software and Services

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cell Biology Developmental Biology Stem Cell Biology Drug Discovery Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Live Cell Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:



Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Report - The stem cell manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The stem cell manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Report - The cell surface markers detection market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The cell surface markers detection market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). CAR T-CELL Therapy Market Report - The CAR T-CELL therapy market is expected to register a CAGR of 30.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment