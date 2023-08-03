Baby Diapers Market Revenues to Reach USD 59.10 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

| Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, INDIA

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Baby Diapers Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 47.58 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

The rising population and urbanization are significantly driving the growth of the global baby diaper market. Factors like growing disposable income, female workforce, literacy rates, etc., are impacting living standards and consumption patterns worldwide. Concerns about health and hygiene and increasing awareness of infant hygiene are expected to increase the demand for baby diapers further. Companies are strategically introducing advancements in diaper technology, including fabric, absorption, and user-friendly features. Diaper market trends indicate a shift toward eco-friendly, bio-degradable, electronic, organic, and pant-style diapers. Demand for natural and hygienic products is pushing the development of bio-based disposable diapers. In short, innovations and consumer preferences are shaping the diaper market's future growth.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 47.58 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 59.10 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)4.43%
Study Period2018-2028
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Largest MarketNorth America
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversRising population and urbanization.
Innovations and consumer preferences.
Concerns about health, hygiene, and the environment.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Baby Diapers Market?

The market is highly competitive, with many regional and global players. The major strategies adopted by these companies include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. The presence of private-labeled brands is expected to increase the competition. The companies invest heavily in R&D to launch innovative products in the market and tap into the ongoing interest of consumers in sustainable baby products.

The significant players in the global baby diapers market are,

  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Essity Aktiebolag
  • Kao Corporation
  • Domtar Corporation
  • Daio Paper Corporation
  • Ontex Group
  • Nuggles Designs Canada
  • Unicharm Corporation
  • Winc Design Limited
  • Millie Moon
  • DYPER
  • SUMO

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Key Highlights from the Global Baby Diapers Market Report:

Increasing Awareness about Baby Hygiene

  • Growing awareness of infant hygiene is leading to the increasing adoption of baby diapers. Diapers and baby wipes are crucial daily care products that prevent bacterial infection and offer comfort.
  • Babies typically use 7-8 diapers daily, boosting interest in cotton-based diapers to avoid skin allergies. Diaper rashes are becoming a widespread concern. Thus, major brands like Huggies and Pampers offer rash-free diapers with leak-prevention technology.
  • Government institutions are launching health awareness campaigns to educate young parents about infant health and hygiene. Initiatives promote practices like skin-to-skin contact, exclusive breastfeeding, and keeping babies clean and dry.

Asia-Pacific Witnessing Significant Growth

  • The growing number of working women is a major driver in the baby care market's growth. Female labor participation rates are increasing, particularly in regions like East Asia-Pacific. The digital revolution, with increased internet access for women, is accelerating the growth of the market.
  • China's high birth rate of around 18 million babies annually contributes significantly to the baby diaper market. China's third-child policy has further boosted the demand for baby diapers.
  • Strong distribution networks and the availability of multiple brands are expanding sales in local markets in Asia-Pacific. Product innovations, like eco-friendly cloth diapers, cater to changing customer preferences and needs.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Baby Diapers Market?

  • In April 2023, Millie Moon launched its baby diaper products in Canada. Millie Moon claims to be a clean, luxury diaper brand offering high-performance and beautifully crafted diapers and sensitive wipes at affordable prices.
  • In January 2023, Kimberly-Clark announced the relaunch of its iconic diaper brand, Huggies, with the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort’ range in India. The company plans to implement a new visual language for its packaging design across the range.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Baby Diapers Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

  • By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Cloth Diapers
    • Disposable Diapers
  • By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    • Convenience/Grocery Stores
    • Pharmacy/Drug Stores
    • Online Retail Channels
    • Other Distribution Channels
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico
      • Rest of North America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • United Kingdom
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Spain
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • India
      • China
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Baby Diapers Market Report (2023-2028).

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Procter & Gamble Co.
                            
                            
                                Essity Aktiebolag
                            
                            
                                Kao Corporation
                            
                            
                                Domtar Corporation
                            
                            
                                DYPER
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Baby Diapers Market - Mordor Intelligence
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data