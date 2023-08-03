Baby Diapers Market Revenues to Reach USD 59.10 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Baby Diapers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 47.58 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

The rising population and urbanization are significantly driving the growth of the global baby diaper market. Factors like growing disposable income, female workforce, literacy rates, etc., are impacting living standards and consumption patterns worldwide. Concerns about health and hygiene and increasing awareness of infant hygiene are expected to increase the demand for baby diapers further. Companies are strategically introducing advancements in diaper technology, including fabric, absorption, and user-friendly features. Diaper market trends indicate a shift toward eco-friendly, bio-degradable, electronic, organic, and pant-style diapers. Demand for natural and hygienic products is pushing the development of bio-based disposable diapers. In short, innovations and consumer preferences are shaping the diaper market's future growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 47.58 billion Market Size (2028) USD 59.10 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.43% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rising population and urbanization. Innovations and consumer preferences. Concerns about health, hygiene, and the environment.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Baby Diapers Market?

The market is highly competitive, with many regional and global players. The major strategies adopted by these companies include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. The presence of private-labeled brands is expected to increase the competition. The companies invest heavily in R&D to launch innovative products in the market and tap into the ongoing interest of consumers in sustainable baby products.

The significant players in the global baby diapers market are,

Procter & Gamble Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Kao Corporation

Domtar Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Ontex Group

Nuggles Designs Canada

Unicharm Corporation

Winc Design Limited

Millie Moon

DYPER

SUMO

Key Highlights from the Global Baby Diapers Market Report :

Increasing Awareness about Baby Hygiene

Growing awareness of infant hygiene is leading to the increasing adoption of baby diapers. Diapers and baby wipes are crucial daily care products that prevent bacterial infection and offer comfort.

Babies typically use 7-8 diapers daily, boosting interest in cotton-based diapers to avoid skin allergies. Diaper rashes are becoming a widespread concern. Thus, major brands like Huggies and Pampers offer rash-free diapers with leak-prevention technology.

Government institutions are launching health awareness campaigns to educate young parents about infant health and hygiene. Initiatives promote practices like skin-to-skin contact, exclusive breastfeeding, and keeping babies clean and dry.

Asia-Pacific Witnessing Significant Growth

The growing number of working women is a major driver in the baby care market's growth. Female labor participation rates are increasing, particularly in regions like East Asia-Pacific. The digital revolution, with increased internet access for women, is accelerating the growth of the market.

China's high birth rate of around 18 million babies annually contributes significantly to the baby diaper market. China's third-child policy has further boosted the demand for baby diapers.

Strong distribution networks and the availability of multiple brands are expanding sales in local markets in Asia-Pacific. Product innovations, like eco-friendly cloth diapers, cater to changing customer preferences and needs.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Baby Diapers Market?

In April 2023, Millie Moon launched its baby diaper products in Canada. Millie Moon claims to be a clean, luxury diaper brand offering high-performance and beautifully crafted diapers and sensitive wipes at affordable prices.

In January 2023, Kimberly-Clark announced the relaunch of its iconic diaper brand, Huggies, with the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort’ range in India. The company plans to implement a new visual language for its packaging design across the range.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Baby Diapers Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cloth Diapers Disposable Diapers

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience/Grocery Stores Pharmacy/Drug Stores Online Retail Channels Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



