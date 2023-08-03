Gesture Recognition Market Size to Surpass USD 115.70 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global gesture recognition market size was valued at USD 15.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 19.37 billion in 2023 to USD 115.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. Rise in Need for Touchless Systems Driven in Various Fields to Drive the Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Gesture Recognition Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/gesture-recognition-market-100235





Gesture recognition is the technology that helps in interpreting human gestures and analyzing movements in real-time, captured by sensors or cameras. This technology has various natural and intuitive interaction between machines and humans, enabling users to control devices or gestures instead of traditional input methods.

Key Industry Development:

April 2023: Elmos revealed sensor IC solutions at Sensor+Tesy, showcasing innovative concepts for intelligent switches for advanced gesture control. This technology enables the seamless enhancement of automotive and industrial applications and human-machine interaction through intuitive gestures.





Key Takeaways

Gesture recognition market size in North America was USD 5.72 billion in 2022

Surge in Adoption of Gesture Recognition Technology to Propel the Market Growth

Increasing Need for Improved User Experience and Satisfaction to Drive the Human-computer Interaction Segment

Rising Awareness of Touchless Systems to Lead to the Highest CAGR of the Segment





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global gesture recognition market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Jabil Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Elliptic Laboratories ASA (Norway), GestureTek (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Cipia Vision Ltd. (India), Ultraleap (U.K.), Apple Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 29.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 115.70 Billion Base Year 2022 Gesture Recognition Market Size in 2022 USD 15.19 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered System Type, Application, and Region





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/gesture-recognition-market-100235





Drivers & Restraints:

Increase in the Need for Touchless Systems in Several Fields to Drive the Market Growth

The technology provides touchless interaction, deleting the need for physical contact with devices or interfaces. This touchless capability has earned considerable importance in several sectors, especially public spaces such as retail stores, airports, hospitals, and public transportation systems. Hence, the gesture recognition market share is anticipated to grow during the projected period.

The implementation and development costs associated with the technology are very high, thereby limiting the gesture recognition market growth during the forecast period.





Segmentation

By System Type

Touchless

Touched

By Application

Human-computer Interaction

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Robotics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the remaining countries in the region)

South America (including Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of South America)

Europe, Asia, and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights:

North America Holds the Largest Market Share Owing to Increase in Demand for Smart Devices

North America dominates the market share owing to the rising demand for intuitive human-machine interfaces, rising adoption of smart devices, and advancements in sensor technology. The regional market is competitive due to several key players of gesture recognition such as Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, and EyeSight Technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the projected period. Factors, such as increasing demand for advanced human-machine interface technologies, growing adoption of smartphones, and rising consumer electronics sales, account for the market growth.





Quick Buy - Gesture Recognition Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/100235





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players Introduce New Products to Support Market Positioning

Key players in the market, such as Elliptic Laboratories ASA, Intel Corporation, and Microchip Technology Inc., adopt new product launches and advanced solutions to meet customer demands.





FAQs

How big is the gesture recognition market?

The gesture recognition market size was USD 15.19 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 115.70 billion by 2030.

How fast is the gesture recognition market growing?

The gesture recognition market will exhibit a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Smartphone Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245