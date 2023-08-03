Hyperscale Cloud Market Size to Surpass USD 2185.39 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.8%

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global hyperscale cloud market size was valued at USD 172.26 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 231.12 billion in 2023 to USD 2185.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. Extensive Computing Resources and Storage Capabilities to Fuel Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Hyperscale Cloud Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Hyperscale cloud is a cloud computing infrastructure designed for large-scale applications, providing extensive computing resources and storage capabilities. It plays a vital role in modern technology, empowering various industries and fostering digital innovation. Its widespread adoption in diverse applications is expected to fuel market growth.

Key Industry Development

June 2023: MSP powerhouse Ahead made a significant acquisition by purchasing MBX Systems. This strategic move is intended to combine their strengths and expertise, enabling the creation of customized solutions that cater to the increasing demand for edge and hyperscale cloud solutions among their customers.





Key Takeaways

Hyperscale cloud market size in North America was USD 89.66 billion in 2022

Empowering Remote Work and Digital Transformation Triggered Growth Amid Pandemic

SMEs to Lead Owing to Hyperscale Computing and Increasing Start-ups

E-Commerce to Transform Industries with Unparalleled Scalability and Efficiency





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global hyperscale cloud market are Alibaba Group (China), Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 37.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 2185.39 Billion Base Year 2022 Hyperscale Cloud Market Size in 2022 USD 172.26 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Enterprise Type, Application, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

SaaS Applications Empowering Businesses with Cost-efficient Solutions

SaaS applications in hyperscale environments enable businesses to avoid upfront expenses related to software installations and offer remote accessibility. The usage-based subscription model attracts small and medium enterprises by leveraging the cost advantages of hyperscalers. This drives the market as businesses opt to shift and adopt hyperscale infrastructure for improved cost-efficiency.

However, the market growth may impede by cost considerations and challenges related to integrating hyperscale cloud solutions with existing IT systems.





Segmentation

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

IoT Applications

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Others (Social Media & CDNs, Autonomous Vehicles)

By Industry

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Healthcare

E-Commerce & Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Others (Gaming, Research, Entertainment)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America Spearheads due to Growing Demand for Handling Large Digital Data

North America leads the market in terms of its substantial share and the growing demand for handling large volumes of digital data. The region's dominant position is further supported by the presence of major hyperscalers.

Asia Pacific's rapid urbanization and digital technology adoption, coupled with investments in cloud infrastructure, are driving robust network development and hyperscale cloud market growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Foster Innovation and Cost-cutting through Synergistic Partnerships

Prominent hyperscale cloud players are forming strategic alliances and synergies with like-minded enterprises, resulting in mutual financial benefits. These collaborations enable cost-cutting and improved sales through shared or merged resources. Additionally, these partnerships foster innovation and accelerate technological advancements in the market.





FAQs

How big is the hyperscale cloud market?

The hyperscale cloud market size was USD 172.26 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2185.39 billion by 2030.

How fast is the hyperscale cloud market growing?

The hyperscale cloud market will exhibit a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





