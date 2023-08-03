UPDATE: Physician Partner of Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Gary D. Schwartz, MD, Appointed to Valley Hospital

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary D. Schwartz, M.D., a board-certified internist with more than 30 years of experience in private practice, has been appointed as an Affiliate Staff member of The Valley Hospital, a 431-bed, fully accredited, acute-care, not-for-profit hospital serving more than 440,000 people in 32 towns in Bergen County and adjoining communities.



The facility’s new state-of-the-art healthcare campus, opening in 2024, will be located at 140 E. Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, New Jersey. The 40-acre health and wellness campus will offer acute patient care and outpatient services.

Dr. Schwartz will provide high-quality primary care and preventive medicine services to Member-patients of his concierge medicine practice, Schwartz CCPHP.

About Dr. Schwartz

Dr. Schwartz began his healthcare career at age 18, working as an EMT in Brooklyn, New York. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (RN) at Long Island University in Downtown Brooklyn and his medical degree, M.D., at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, with clinical training in London, UK. He completed his internal medicine residency at Hackensack University Medical Center/UMDNJ. In addition to his appointment as an Affiliate Staff member of The Valley Hospital, Dr. Schwartz is also a Senior Attending in the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center and an Attending at Holy Name Medical Center.

The award-winning doctor was named a Jersey’s Best Magazine Top Doctor in 2018 and 2019, and a Top Doctor New York Metro Area from 2018 to 2023. He is a member of the American College of Physicians.

High-touch Concierge Care Membership

The desire to offer his patients a more personalized approach to their healthcare needs led Dr. Schwartz to collaborate with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to create Schwartz CCPHP. He said that the enhanced perks of the concierge model enable him to practice medicine the way he always intended — with an emphasis on putting his patients’ healthcare first. Those enhancements include:

24/7 connectivity to Dr. Schwartz

convenient same-day or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times

extended office visits to ensure personalized attention

a customized and easy-to-use telehealth app

SENS Solution ® Wellness Program with personalize health coaching

Wellness Program with personalize health coaching connection to a network of more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® nationwide and in select countries worldwide.

For More Information

About Dr. Schwartz and Schwartz CCPHP: schwartzccphp.com, (201) 866-3002, schwartzmemberservices@ccphp.net .

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (Membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and wellbeing. https://ccphp.net .

SOURCE: Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b02220ad-94ba-4aa9-83da-3affbe53cdb0