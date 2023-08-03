Smart Toilet Market Size to Reach $11.62 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.4% CAGR with Single Floor Standing Toilet Segment Driving Growth During 2022-2028 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Smart Toilet Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and by Product Type, Connectivity Type, End User, and Geography”, the smart toilet market is expected to grow from US$ 6.08 billion in 2022 to US$ 11.62 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2028. The increased demand for water-saving solutions, and growing popularity of voice-activated equipment and internet of things technology. However, the lack of knowledge is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015331/







Increased Consumer Demand for Convenient Sanitary Hygiene Products Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Smart Toilet Market:

The increased consumer demand for convenient, sanitary hygiene products has created significant opportunities for the smart toilet market. Smart toilets, with their advanced features and functionalities, cater to consumers' evolving needs and preferences, seeking improved hygiene and convenience. One key aspect driving the adoption of smart toilets is the emphasis on convenience. Modern consumers prioritize time-saving solutions that simplify their daily routines. Smart toilets offer a range of features, such as automatic flushing, touchless controls, and self-cleaning capabilities. These features eliminate manual intervention and reduce the time and effort required for toilet maintenance. Smart toilets address busy individuals' and households' needs by providing a convenient and hassle-free experience. Moreover, there is an increasing focus on sanitary hygiene in society. Consumers are more conscious about maintaining cleanliness and minimizing contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. Smart toilets incorporate bidet functions, adjustable water pressure, and temperature controls, enhancing personal hygiene and reducing reliance on toilet paper. These features appeal to health-conscious consumers who prioritize cleanliness and seek innovative solutions for maintaining optimal hygiene. Furthermore, integrating smart technology in toilets enhances user experience and customization.

Smart toilets can offer personalized settings, such as seat warming and music playback, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable user experience. The ability to tailor the toilet experience to individual preferences resonates with consumers seeking a luxurious and personalized bathroom environment. Additionally, smart toilets' convenience and hygiene benefits have become even more apparent in light of public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential transmission of germs and are actively seeking touchless and automated solutions. Smart toilets, with their touchless controls and self-cleaning capabilities, provide a hygienic alternative to traditional toilets, making them an attractive choice for health-conscious individuals.





Global Smart Toilet Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the market is segmented into wall hung toilet close-coupled, single floor standing toilet, one-piece toilet, and others. The single floor standing toilet segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the one-piece toilet segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on connectivity type, the smart toilet market is bifurcated into Wi-Fi & integrated control and Bluetooth & remote control. The bluetooth & remote control & hybrid segment held the largest share of the smart toilet market in 2020, whereas the Wi-Fi & integrated control segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The commercial segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the residential segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Italy has emerged as the fastest-growing country in the smart toilet market, experiencing significant adoption and demand for these innovative bathroom fixtures. Several factors have contributed to Italy's rapid growth in this market. Italy is known for its strong sense of design and aesthetics. Italian consumers value stylish and well-designed products for their homes. Smart toilets, with their sleek and modern designs, align well with the Italian preference for aesthetically pleasing and visually appealing fixtures. Manufacturers have responded to this demand by offering a wide range of smart toilet designs that cater to Italian consumers' tastes, further driving market growth. Italy has a rich cultural heritage and a longstanding tradition of valuing hygiene and cleanliness. Smart toilets, with features like bidet functions, automatic flushing, and self-cleaning capabilities, are well-aligned with the Italian emphasis on personal hygiene and cleanliness. Smart toilets' added convenience and enhanced hygiene have resonated with Italian consumers, driving their adoption. Moreover, Italy faces water scarcity challenges in certain regions, which have prompted the need for water-saving solutions. Smart toilets, with their advanced water-saving features such as dual-flush systems and automatic flushing sensors, have become popular among Italian consumers who are conscious of water conservation.

Reducing water consumption while maintaining optimal hygiene has fueled the growth of smart toilets in Italy. Italy has a strong culture of technological innovation and adoption. Italian consumers are open to embracing new technologies that improve their daily lives and enhance their comfort. Integrating advanced features such as touchless controls, temperature adjustments, and personalized settings in smart toilets has appealed to the tech-savvy Italian market. The convenience and luxury offered by these features have contributed to the fast-growing demand for smart toilets in Italy. Additionally, Italy benefits from a well-developed distribution network and a competitive market landscape. Manufacturers and retailers in the country have capitalized on the growing interest in smart toilets by offering a wide range of product options and promoting their benefits through effective marketing strategies. This accessibility and availability of smart toilets have played a significant role in driving their adoption and market growth in Italy.





Purchase Premium Copy of Smart Toilet Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015331/







Global Smart Toilet Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

OVE Decors ULC, Ningbo Shunjie Sanitary Ware Co Ltd, Dyconn Faucet, Fullest LLC, Roca Sanitario SA, Coma Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, Kohler Co, Wellis Magyarorszag Zrt, Caroma Industries Ltd, and Lixil Corp are a few of the key companies operating in the smart toilet market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021 , RocaProtect platform launched a solution for public restrooms that integrates advanced connected devices within a cloud-based monitoring service to improve facility management.

In 2020 , VitrA announced the launch of a technologically advanced V-Care Smart Toilet. The new toilet provides an innovative, user-friendly, and fully customizable personal hygiene washing experience.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Rimless Toilets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Toilet Seat Market Forecast to 2028 Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Smart Toilet Seat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Toilet Paper Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Water-Soluble Toilet Paper Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/smart-toilet-market

