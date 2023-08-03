Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS B) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the pipeline products of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS), a medical equipment company specializing in cancer treatment.

CLS develops and markets instruments for the treatment of cancer, with a focus on thermal therapy systems. The company's flagship product, Tranberg, is a thermal therapy system designed for image-guided high-precision treatment of soft tissues and ablation procedures. Tranberg is approved in Europe for immune-stimulating interstitial thermotherapy (imILT) treatments.

CLS is also evaluating its products for treating focal laser ablation and other combined therapies. The company caters to hospitals and specialist clinics involved in surgical oncology and oncologic interventional radiology. Additionally, CLS operates clinical studies in Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Sweden, and Portugal for various indications. The company's headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

Scope of the Report

The report reviews detailed company profiles, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations, subsidiaries, and recent developments. It also analyzes all pipeline products in development for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, including information on equipment type, indication, development stage, and trial status.

This report will enhance decision-making capabilities and help create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. It is valuable for designing product development, marketing, and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio. The report is ideal for formulating Research & Development strategies, market-entry and expansion strategies, and identifying in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities. Furthermore, it will aid in planning mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players in the most promising pipeline.

