US Discounters Poised for Continued Growth with Emphasis on Private Label Offerings

The report focuses on discounters, which are retail outlets offering a limited range of products at budget prices, often under private label lines. Discounters can be classified as hard discounters (limited-line discounters) and soft discounters (extended-range discounters). In recent years, discounters have experienced significant growth in the US retail market, driven by the focus on value and private label offerings.

The report highlights key trends and developments driving the industry, including the increasing importance of value for US consumers in the face of high inflation. The discounters channel is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Discounters poised to continue to make gains in grocery retailers

High inflation is again making value a paramount concern for US consumers. The discounters channel is well-placed to capitalise on this development.

Discounters’ focus on private label will remain a key differentiator

After 2020 and 2021, when the share of private label sales in the US grocery space stagnated, and may even have declined, private label came roaring back in a big way in 2022, as high inflation forced many consumers to look for ways to stretch their pay check further. This development clearly benefited discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, which have made a focus on private label products a centrepiece of their business strategies.

Aldi’s digital initiatives will reduce its dependence on Instacart

Instacart, the leading hyperlocal grocery delivery service in the US, saw its sales explode during 2020, as US consumers shifted billions in spending online. This was a development that forced many grocery retailers that were not prepared for the pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom to partner with the service to handle delivery (and, in some cases, kerbside pick-up) for them.

Private label products have become a key differentiator for discounters like Aldi and Lidl, which have witnessed significant growth due to consumers seeking ways to stretch their budget amid inflation.

Instacart, the leading hyperlocal grocery delivery service in the US, saw its sales explode during 2020, as US consumers shifted billions in spending online. This was a development that forced many grocery retailer that were not prepared for the pandemic fueled e-commerce boom to partner with the service to handle delivery (and in some cases, kerbside pick-ups) for them.

Data Coverage:

The report provides market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data. It offers a detailed picture of the discounters market, identifies growth sectors, and analyzes factors driving change. The report also assesses the competitive environment, profiles major players and leading brands, and includes five-year forecasts for market development.



Key Topics Covered:



2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Value growth of discounters ticks upwards in 2022 as inflation drives sales

Aldi remains the discounter to beat in the US

Grocery Outlet sees strong growth in discounters in the US in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Discounters poised to continue to make gains in grocery retailers

Discounters' focus on private label will remain a key differentiator

Aldi's digital initiatives will reduce its dependence on Instacart

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2018-2022

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2019-2022

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2019-2022

Table 6 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2022-2027

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2022-2027

RETAIL IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Retail in 2022: The big picture

A proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons rocks US grocery retail

US consumers turn to private label products in 2022

What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2022

Seasonality

MARKET DATA



Source: Euromonitor International

