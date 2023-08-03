Global Wound Modulators Market Driven by Advances in Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Care: Tissue-Engineered Skin Replacements and Wound Modulators Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the global sales of tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators in 2021, which totaled more than $1.5 billion, with skin replacements accounting for the majority of the market.

The market is driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes leading to more chronic wounds, a rebound effect in procedures in 2021 due to deferred treatments from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the growing interest in technologies like stem cells and gene therapy for wound healing. However, there are limiters to the market growth, including slowing growth rates in 2022 as post-COVID procedure volumes return to more typical levels, economic uncertainty, supply chain challenges, and ethical concerns related to certain therapies like stem cells.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators; these include epidermal equivalents, dermal equivalents, multilayer equivalents, amniotic tissue grafts, growth factors, gene therapy agents, stem cells, antibiotics/anti-infectives, hormones, matrix metalloproteinase enzyme inhibitors, and neuropeptides. Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of the World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-2026.

Companies Mentioned:

The report includes analysis and competitive profiles of key companies in the tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators market including:

Allergan/AbbVie

Integra LifeSciences

MiMedx

Organogenesis

Smith+Nephew

Wright Medical/Stryker

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Tissue-engineered skin replacements

Wound modulators

Market analysis

Major competitors

1. Tissue-Engineered Skin Replacements

1.1 Allografts

1.2 Autografts

1.3 Xenografts

1.4 Autologous and tissue-engineered skin replacements

1.4.1 Epidermal equivalent products

1.4.2 Dermal equivalent products

1.4.3 Multilayer equivalent products

1.4.4 Amniotic tissue grafts

1.5 Market forecast

1.6 Competitive analysis

2. Wound Modulators

2.1 Growth factors

2.1.1 Growth factor classification

2.1.2 Competitors and products

2.1.3 Market forecast

2.2 Gene therapy agents

2.3 Stem cells

2.3.1 Types of stem cells

2.3.2 The role of stem cells in wound healing

2.4 Other active wound repair modulators and pharmaceuticals

2.4.1 Antibiotics and anti-infectives

2.4.2 Hormones

2.4.3 MMP enzyme inhibitors

2.4.4 Neuropeptides

2.4.5 Other products

