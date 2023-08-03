Digestive Health Products Market Set to Soar Past USD 98.4 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digestive Health Products market , growing demand for personalized nutrition and digestive health solutions, the increasing popularity of plant-based digestive health products, rising use of e-commerce and online platforms for purchasing digestive health products, increasing focus on product innovation and development of new digestive health ingredients, growing interest in digestive health among younger consumers, increasing emphasis on scientific research and clinical studies to validate the efficacy of digestive health products, and expanding market opportunities in emerging economies are the market trends promoting the growth.

Digestive health products are a range of products that are designed to improve digestion and gut health. They can include probiotics, prebiotics, fiber supplements, digestive enzymes, and laxatives. Digestive health products can be helpful for people with a variety of digestive problems, including constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and gas.

Prominent Players in Digestive Health Products Market

Abbott

Reckitt Benckiser

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Bayer

Sanofi

Amway

Herbalife

Nature's Way

Solgar

NOW Foods

Rainbow Light

Nature's Bounty

GNC

Optimum Nutrition

BioGaia

Prescript Assist

Renew Life

Kirkland Signature

Probiotics Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Probiotics dominate the global market as it contains beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health by maintaining the balance of gut microbiota. It has also been extensively studied for its health benefits and has been shown to positively impact digestive health, immune function, and mental health. In addition, the increasing consumer awareness about the importance of gut health and the effectiveness of probiotics in improving digestive health drive the demand for probiotic products.

Bacteria-based ingredients are the Leading ingredient type Segment

In terms of ingredient type, bacteria-based ingredients are the leading segment as it is commonly used in probiotics that can promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to improved digestive health. In addition, these bacteria can survive in the digestive tract, ensuring they reach their intended target site.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the consumer awareness. The regulatory environment in North America is relatively favorable for the development and marketing of digestive health products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized the importance of digestive health and has issued guidance on the use of probiotics and other digestive health ingredients in food and dietary supplements.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Digestive Health Products market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Digestive Health Products.

Key Developments in Digestive Health Products Market

In January 2023, BioGaia was acquired by Reckitt Benckiser.

