Rogers Proudly Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. announced today it is proud to present Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada. Swift will perform November 14-16, and November 21-23, 2024 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, making her the first artist to perform six shows at the stadium.



“We’re all about connecting Canadians and bringing them the best content and experiences,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “We’re thrilled that fans will enjoy six unforgettable shows with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Rogers Centre. Beyond being a highly-acclaimed singer and songwriter, she is truly an icon and role model to people all around the world.”

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour marks the first time Taylor Swift will perform in Canada since her 2018 reputation Stadium Tour. She will play at the Rogers Centre, the newly renovated sports and entertainment venue, near Toronto’s Entertainment District.

Rogers will offer its customers and fans a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour live at the Rogers Centre. More details on contesting will be announced later this month.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for these shows. Fans can register HERE through Saturday, August 5 at 5pm ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Additional information can be found HERE.

Rogers Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto is produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CANADIAN DATES

DATE CITY VENUE November 14 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 15 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 21 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 22 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

