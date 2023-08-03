eClinical Solutions Market Set to Soar Past USD 22.35 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the eClinical Solutions market , increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) integration, growing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in clinical trials, the rise of virtual and decentralized clinical trials, expansion of mobile health (mHealth) technologies in clinical research are the market trends promoting the growth.

E-clinical solutions are electronic systems that are used to manage and deliver clinical care. They can include electronic health records (EHRs), electronic prescribing (e-prescribing), and clinical decision support (CDS) systems. E-clinical solutions can help to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical care by streamlining workflows, reducing errors, and improving communication.

Prominent Players in eClinical Solutions Market

Allscripts

Cerner

Epic

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

McKesson

Oracle

Philips

SaasPoint

Siemens Healthineers

Vitera Healthcare

Athenahealth

CareCloud

EClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

Practice Fusion

Vocera

WellDoc

Zocdoc

Zule

Electronic Data Capture Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Electronic data capture type dominated the global market owing to its efficient data collection and management. It also enables researchers to capture data directly into electronic forms, eliminating the need for manual data entry from paper documents. This streamlines the data collection process, reduces human errors, and minimizes transcription mistakes. Researchers can input data directly into the system during patient visits, ensuring real-time data capture.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals are the leading segments due to the larger scale of clinical trials. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry operates in a highly regulated environment, with strict compliance requirements for data integrity, patient safety, and regulatory submissions. E-clinical solutions provide the necessary tools and features to meet these regulatory standards, facilitating compliance and ensuring data accuracy and integrity throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on health infrastructure. North America, particularly the United States, has a significant share of global research and development (R&D) investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The region's robust funding ecosystem, government support, and venture capital investments foster innovation and contribute to the adoption of advanced e-clinical solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the eClinical Solutions market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for eClinical Solutions.

Key Developments in eClinical Solutions Market

In January 2023, Allscripts, a provider of electronic health records (EHR) software, acquired Athenahealth, a provider of cloud-based EHR and practice management software. The acquisition gave Allscripts access to Athenahealth's portfolio of products, and it helped the company to expand its reach into the cloud-based EHR market.

