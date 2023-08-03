Pork Meat Market Size is projected to reach USD 349.37 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pig meat , often known as pork, is a red meat widely consumed worldwide. In addition to being delicious, it offers a healthy nutritional profile. Additionally, it is an excellent source of protein and a popular food among those attempting to gain weight.

Due to changes in global food consumption patterns, the hog meat market is expected to experience substantial expansion over the next several years. In addition, the expansion of the retail market and the product's availability through several sales channels make it easy for consumers to obtain packaged hog meat. This contributes to the expansion of sales numbers and the market.





Expanding Retail Market to Drive the Global Pork Meat Market

The retail industry consists of businesses and individuals who sell finished products and goods to end consumers. The U.S. and the rest of the world's low unemployment rate and steady electricity prices have contributed to the growth of the retail sector. Various retail channels sell various beverages, like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, forecourt retailers, and grocery stores. Internet retailing and convenience stores are the most popular retail formats for purchasing hog meat among the general population. These stores serve as the primary marketing instrument, contributing to developing a fantastic premium image and enhancing the brand exposure of a vast array of food and beverages. Consequently, expanding the retail market is a crucial component contributing to the growth of the hog meat market.

Rise in Popularity of Organic Meat to Provide Opportunities for the Global Pork Meat Market

At the beginning of the twenty-first century, consumers began to recognize the relationship between diet, health, and the environment. A rise in customer demand for organic food and beverages can be attributed to a greater understanding of the negative consequences of processed foods. During the forecast period, the increase in the need for high-protein lean meat and the popularity of organic food in the meat industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for advancing the worldwide hog meat market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 349.37 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 256.34 billion CAGR 3.5 % Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Form Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors JBS S.A., Smithfield Foods, Triumph Foods, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods Inc., Tönnies, Yurun Group, Vion Food Group Ltd., WH Group, and Shuanghui Development.





Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global pork meat market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Asia-robust Pacific's economic expansion has affected people's lifestyles and purchasing patterns. People in this region have begun consuming more packaged foods and meat-based items, which has significantly increased the hog meat market's growth over the years. Significant growth in the food business in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the meat market. In addition, pork is a staple cuisine in several Asia-Pacific nations, including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea, which helps expand the market.

Europe is the second largest region. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Europe is considered the mature market for pork meat on a worldwide scale. In addition, the predicted increase in demand for meat products in European nations would generate profitable prospects for pork meat suppliers. In addition, the rising demand for organic meat in the region drives the expansion of the market. To meet the increasing expectations of health-conscious customers, market growth is driven by the entry of significant competitors into this area.

North America is the third largest region. The North American market for meat products is mature. The primary driver propelling the North American pig meat market is the early adoption of improved packaging technology in the food and beverage industry. In addition, the increase in the number of food processing industries promotes market expansion in this region. In addition, the expansion in food service outlets has raised the demand for pork meat and contributed to the region's strong meat sales.

The key players in the global pork meat market are

Vion Food Group Ltd. WH Group JBS SA Smithfield Foods Triumph Foods Tyson Foods Inc. Danish Crown Tönnies Yurun Group Shuanghui Development

Key Highlight

The global pork meat market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 349.37 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2022 -2031).

is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 349.37 billion by 2031, exhibiting a during the forecast period (2022 -2031). By type , the global pork meat market is segregated into chilled and frozen. The frozen segment dominated the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

, the global pork meat market is segregated into chilled and frozen. The frozen segment dominated the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Depending on packaging , the global pork meat market is classified into store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and others. The shrink bags segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

, the global pork meat market is classified into store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and others. The shrink bags segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By application, the global pork meat market is fragmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.





Global Pork Meat Market: Segmentation

By Type

Chilled

Frozen

Sweetener

By Application

Store Wrap

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Shrink Bags

Others

By Form

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

November 2022 - Smithfield Europe, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Smithfield Foods, has reached an agreement to acquire Goodies Meat Production SRL, a Romanian producer of private-label packaged meat products for the retail channel.

Smithfield Europe, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Smithfield Foods, has reached an agreement to acquire Goodies Meat Production SRL, a Romanian producer of private-label packaged meat products for the retail channel. October 2022 - Farmland® proudly announced the recipients of its Farmland FFA Heartland Grant Program at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. After receiving applications, 20 FFA students across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri were carefully selected to receive grants valued at $1,000 each to fund agricultural and community projects. The donation provides $20,000 in financial support to empower students' goals and inspire growth in the agriculture industry.

Farmland® proudly announced the recipients of its Farmland FFA Heartland Grant Program at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. After receiving applications, 20 FFA students across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri were carefully selected to receive grants valued at $1,000 each to fund agricultural and community projects. The donation provides $20,000 in financial support to empower students' goals and inspire growth in the agriculture industry. October 2022 - Farmland® recently launched year two of its Honoring the Heartland Tour to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders, show appreciation to hardworking farming communities, and support neighborhoods rooted in the Midwest through protein-rich food donations. Earlier today, the tour stopped in Des Moines to recognize two crucial Iowa organizations.

Farmland® recently launched year two of its Honoring the Heartland Tour to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders, show appreciation to hardworking farming communities, and support neighborhoods rooted in the Midwest through protein-rich food donations. Earlier today, the tour stopped in Des Moines to recognize two crucial Iowa organizations. August 2022 - Smithfield Foods, Inc. today proudly announced its donation of $30,000 in scholarship funds to support the 2022 National Conservation Foundation (NCF)-Envirothon Competition. The international competition features high school students competing in teams to demonstrate their environmental knowledge and problem-solving skills. Smithfield's donation was awarded to the top three teams during the competition's awards ceremony on Friday, July 29, 2022.





News Media

Asia-Pacific Pegged to Record the Fastest Growth in the Global Dry Aging Beef Market, Led by China and India

Burgeoning Production and Consumption of Meat to Drive the Meat Packaging Market

Global Frozen Food Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.4%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Halal Meat Market : Information by Type (Poultry, Beef, and Mutton), Product Type (Fresh Meat and Processed Foods), Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, HoReCa and Butcher shops), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Artificial Meat Market : Information by Source (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Duck), Application (Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Market : Information by Type (Beef Burgers, Pulled Shredded Beef, Breaded Cutlets, Breaded Chicken Nuggets, Breaded Chicken Tenders)—Forecast till 2026

Wagyu Beef Market : Information by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Type (Japanese, American), Grade(Grade A, Grade B, Grade C), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Regions—Forecast till 2031

Dry Ageing Beef Market : Information by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Prime Beef, Wagyu Beef, Choice Beef), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Region — Forecast till 2030





