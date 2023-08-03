Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Set to Soar Past USD 860.8 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market , the shift towards value-based care, increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging, growing demand for portable and point-of-care imaging devices, rising focus on radiation dose reduction, expanding applications of hybrid imaging techniques, integration of imaging technologies with electronic health records (EHR), the emergence of teleradiology and telemedicine services, advancements in molecular imaging, rising utilization of 3D and 4D imaging techniques are the market trends promoting the growth.

Diagnostic imaging services are medical services that use imaging technology to diagnose and treat medical conditions. These services can include X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and ultrasound scans. Diagnostic imaging services help healthcare providers to see inside the body and diagnose a wide range of medical conditions.

Prominent Players in Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips

Fujifilm

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa HealthCare

Carestream Health

Hitachi Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SpA

Shimadzu Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems

Samsung Medison

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic

GE Healthcare UK

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) dominated the global market due to its versatility. It is also a non-invasive imaging technique that does not involve radiation exposure, unlike modalities such as X-rays and CT scans. This makes it a safer option, particularly for pregnant women and children. The non-invasive nature of MRI contributes to its widespread acceptance and preference among both patients and healthcare providers.

Oncology is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, oncology is the leading segment due to the increasing cancer prevalence. In addition, early detection of cancer is crucial for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes. Diagnostic imaging plays a key role in identifying tumors at early stages, enabling timely intervention and increasing the chances of successful treatment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on developing health infrastructure. The region has one of the highest healthcare expenditures globally, with a significant portion allocated to diagnostic imaging services. This substantial investment in healthcare fuels the demand for advanced imaging technologies and services, driving market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Diagnostic Imaging Services market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Diagnostic Imaging Services.

Key Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

In January 2023, GE Healthcare, a provider of medical imaging and information technologies, acquired Elekta, a provider of radiation therapy equipment. The acquisition gave GE Healthcare access to Elekta's portfolio of products, and it helped the company to expand its reach into the radiation therapy market.

In February 2023, Siemens Healthineers, a provider of medical imaging and information technologies, acquired Varian Medical Systems, a provider of radiation therapy equipment. The acquisition gave Siemens Healthineers access to Varian's portfolio of products, and it helped the company to expand its reach into the radiation therapy market.

