Sakon Recognized as a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, the leading platform and services provider for understanding, managing, and transforming enterprise communications, has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobility Management Services, Global. Sakon is one of seventeen MMS providers acknowledged by Gartner and positioned based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.



“We believe this recognition of Sakon as a Visionary in its 2023 Magic Quadrant validates our approach as today’s device and telecom service demands continue to shift,” said Amine Doukkali, Chief Operating Officer at Sakon. “Device life today is vastly more complex for IT to manage than in the past, with more devices and device programs, more integrations and ownership models to support, and the increased requirements for end-user enablement and security. Such complexity requires a single platform to handle all challenges – unifying data, automating and orchestrating processes, enabling services and service providers, and simplifying end-user experiences.”

“Sakon’s seamless integration and orchestration of lifecycle services means we can handle any service requirement for enterprises globally, and those customers appreciate how we assimilate data across the entire mobility ecosystem,” added Andy Goorno, Sakon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re on a journey toward hyper-growth, fostering super-users, partnering with carriers and VARs, and coordinating with leading IT service providers. Meantime, our engineering innovations have brought us more engagements with digital workplace leaders, enabling centralized self-service solutions for end-users, simplifying the work of IT.”

Today, Sakon offers an MMS solution globally and manages almost 3 million mobile devices across all five regions on its device platform, both for its direct customers and through its systems integrator partners. It delivers capabilities via its “Device Platform” framework. Sakon provides a purpose-built cloud-based platform to manage all data and experiences to support Enterprise Communication Services and the Modern Device Lifecycle. Sakon integrates with mobility service providers, VARs, ISVs, and OEM platforms to facilitate a seamless end-to-end customer experience with real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets, and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, Mobile Device as a Service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Bill Menezes, 31 July 2023

About Sakon:

Headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts, Sakon provides a purpose-built cloud-based platform to manage all data and experiences to support Enterprise Communication Services and the Modern Device Lifecycle. Sakon integrates with mobility service providers, VARs, ISVs, and OEM platforms to facilitate a seamless end-to-end customer experience with real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets, and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments. The company was founded in 2003 and has over 800 employees with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. For more information, go to www.sakon.com.

