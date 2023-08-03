Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Is Expected to Reach $53.43 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable athleisure market was estimated at $17.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $53.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in interest of younger generation and working class toward sustainable clothing, increase in fitness conscious consumers, and surge in government investment in sports events fuel the growth of the global sustainable athleisure market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit products and several stringent government rules & regulations. However, rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations are anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-



Complete restrictions on outdoor sports and fitness institutions impacted the global sustainable athleisure market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Also, import & export restrictions on goods and quarantine & lockdown measures imposed by governments were key challenges exporters faced during the period.

However, as the global situation is getting ameliorated at a slow & steady pace, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global sustainable athleisure market is analyzed across type, demographic, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the shirt segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global sustainable athleisure market. The yoga pants segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on demography, the men segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market. The women segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global sustainable athleisure market report include Eileen Fisher,Inc., Adidas AG (Adidas), Vuori, Inc., PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Pangaia, Under Armour, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Patagonia, Inc., Wear Pact, LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

