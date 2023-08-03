Raymond C. Radigan is the Newest Member of Peapack Private

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – New Jersey holding company Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces that Raymond C. Radigan, a seasoned and client-focused private banker, has joined Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, to help grow the business as the Bank receives approval to open a location in New York.



Raymond joins Peapack Private with a background of more than 35 years as a private banker, responsible for leading and managing top performing trust officers, portfolio managers, private bankers, wealth strategist and sales teams. As Senior Managing Director and Regional Trust Team Lead at First Republic Trust Company, Raymond most recently managed the Northeast Trust and Custody Team activity in NY, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, where he focused on prospecting and onboarding all new trust and estate settlement accounts in the region. Prior to First Republic, Ray was the SVP Head of Trust and Estate Planning at T.D. Bank, NA, where, as the Chief Fiduciary Officer, he was responsible for implementing strategic business plans for fiduciary activity and managed the personal trust activity and the financial and estate planning activity for the bank. At U.S. Bank, a position Raymond held prior to joining T.D., he was part of the management team that developed a strategic business plan for the bank’s NY office.

Raymond began his banking career as the Associate Attorney for the Trust and Estate Division of Shea and Gould. He developed his career over the years with senior level wealth management, trust, and relationship management positions at several of the top financial institutions in the country including North Fork Bank, Bank of New York, and Bank of America/U.S. Trust.

Raymond joins a growing list of private bankers who have recently joined Peapack Private as it works toward opening its new location in Manhattan. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Boston College and is a graduate of the School of Management’s honors program. He holds a JD from St. John’s University of Law.

Raymond is a frequent speaker at various estate planning seminars offered by the American Bankers Association, New York State Bankers Association, the Practicing Law Institute, and the New York State CPA Society. He is also an accomplished writer having authored several articles on estate planning that were published in Estate Planning Magazine, New York Law Journal, and Trust and Estates Newsletters for the New York Bar Association. He is a member of the Trust and Estates Section of the NY State Bar Association, the Nassau County Estate Planning Council, and an emeritus member of the Board of Directors of the Long Island Community Foundation and a former member of the Foundation Board for Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

