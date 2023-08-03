Bike Sharing Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.96 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike sharing is a shared transportation service in which individuals have short-term, fee-based, or no-cost access to electric or conventional bicycles. Users can take up and return bicycles at numerous moored and dockless stations throughout the city. Unlike dock-less bike sharing, which does not require a docking station and allows bikes to be stored in authorized bike racks or on the sidewalk, docks are unique bike racks that lock the bike and only allow it to be released by computer control. Bike sharing enables locals and visitors to move around cities quickly, economically, and efficiently. These services are an innovative approach to urban mobility difficulties and an effective strategy to promote urban cycling and a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation.





Increased Venture Capital and Strategic Investment Combine with the Inclusion of E-Bikes to Drive the Global Bike Sharing Market

The significant growth in conventional office commuters' preference for carpooling and bike pooling is the primary factor influencing the expansion of ride-hailing and ridesharing services. Customers are compelled to use ride-hailing and ridesharing services due to the availability of more benefits from the leading market rivals, such as Uber and Ola, and the selection of convenient pickup and drop-off locations. In addition, the explosive growth of ride-hailing and ridesharing services, such as bike sharing and auto sharing services, even for short-distance travel, is driving the rise of the bike-sharing business.

In addition, ridesharing service providers offer more convenient doorstep pickup and drop-off costs, co-passenger information, and cheaper doorstep pickup and drop-off. This is expected to increase the demand for ridesharing services. Numerous service providers offer a variety of perks, incentives, and discounts, such as a monthly pass for shared transportation, to reduce commuters' expenses. The global demand for e-bikes continues to increase due to their speedy and adaptable functioning and reduced carbon emissions.

Additionally, the growing customer desire for electric bikes as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation method is aiding bike-sharing expansion. Moreover, an e-bike is superior to a pedal-powered bicycle because it better satisfies the need for higher speed in short-distance commuting. Furthermore, governments across the globe are implementing a variety of initiatives to promote the usage of e-bikes. To solve environmental issues, the majority of governments around the world seek to move from gasoline to electric vehicles. Some bike-sharing firms have begun to build their e-bike fleets to remain competitive in the expanding bike-sharing market.

Technological Advancements to Create Global Bike Sharing Market Opportunities



To provide commuters with trustworthy service, service providers invest extensively in technology innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). The combination of GPS technology, consumer-ready smartphone payments, and reduced investment costs for bike locking and monitoring systems have also facilitated the development of a dockless bike-sharing system. Moreover, installing cutting-edge technologies such as IoT and GPS trackers on bicycles enables service providers to locate them anywhere, lowering the chance of theft issues.

In 2019, the bike-sharing company Mobycy, for example, launched the e-scooter service Zypp. IoT (internet of things) gadgets that enable smart unlocking are placed on the scooters. In addition, the development of user-friendly mobile applications increases the utility for both users and carriers. Consequently, the bike-sharing market will continue expanding due to technological advances.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 9,967 million Market Size in 2021 USD 3,017 million CAGR 14.2% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Bike Type, By Sharing System Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Anywheel Pte. Ltd, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Bird Rides Inc, BIXI Montreal, Bond Mobility (Europe) AG, JCDecaux, LYft Inc., Mobike, Nextbike GmbH, SG Bike Pte Ltd, Spin, Tembici, Uber Technologies Inc., Youon Technology Co. Ltd.

Lime Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements Key Market Drivers Increased Venture Capital and Strategic Investment Combine with the Inclusion of E-Bikes

Regional Insights



The Asia Pacific is forecasted to command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%. As a result of the rapid adoption of the bike-sharing service in countries such as Vietnam, India, China, and Singapore, demand for the service has increased rapidly throughout the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the entry of new businesses with innovative concepts, such as dockless bikes, will assist the growth of the Asia-Pacific bike-sharing market throughout the projection period. The ride-hailing business Grab launched the GrabCycle bike-sharing service in March 2018 in Southeast Asia.

The market's rise is primarily due to the growing popularity of shared bikes among Chinese commuters. For instance, as per the data collected by the bike-sharing firm Hellobike, in China in 2019, there were around 700 million electric bike trips and 300 million ordinary bike rides daily. The Chinese government's subsidy program for service providers, which pushes companies to develop stations and reach out to many commuters, is also anticipated to help the market expansion.

Europe is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period. Numerous service providers in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom that emphasize investing heavily in cutting-edge services will expand the European bike-sharing market. Byke, Urbo Solutions, Bleeper Bike, Cloudbike, Rekola, YoBike, Pony Bikes, and the Donkey Republic are only a handful of the regional and start-up bike-sharing businesses operating in Europe. Increased partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures between supplier authorities and bike share operators to promote sharing mobility services across Europe are also contributing to the rise of the bike-sharing industry in the region.

For example, the leading European bike share providers and operators Donkey Republic, Mobike, Moventia, Nextbike, PBSC, Ride on, Smoove, and Jump by Uber got together in July 2019 to form an Expert Group to foster cooperation and develop the bike-sharing sector in European cities. The organization is a Cycling Industries Europe (CIE) member, which works in over 300 cities and processed 63 million journeys in 2018. Increasing demand for bike share services for commuting and the number of riding vacations also contribute significantly to expanding the bike-sharing market in the UK. According to the 2019 UK Bike Share Survey, bike-sharing services for commuting increased by 42% in 2019. In addition, the business is expanding due to the growing popularity of e-bike sharing and the inventive marketing methods of service providers.

Key Highlights

The global bike-sharing market size is expected to reach USD 9,967 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is expected to reach USD 9,967 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the bike type , the traditional/conventional bike section is projected to have the highest revenue holding, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%.

, the traditional/conventional bike section is projected to have the highest revenue holding, expanding at a Based on the sharing system , the docked section is projected to have the most significant revenue holding and grow at a CAGR of 15.6% .

, the docked section is projected to have the most significant revenue holding and grow at a . Based on regional segmentation, the Asia Pacific is forecasted to command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Competitive Players in the Market

Anywheel Pte. Ltd

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.

Bird Rides, Inc

BIXI Montreal

Bond Mobility (Europe) AG

JCDecaux, Lime

LYft, Inc.

Mobike

Nextbike GmbH

SG Bike Pte Ltd

Spin

Tembici

Uber Technologies Inc.

Youon Technology Co., Ltd.





Global Bike Sharing Market: Segmentation

By bike type

Traditional/Convectional

E-Bikes

By sharing system

Docked

Dock-less

By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL BIKE SHARING MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Bike Sharing Market Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value U.S. By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value U.K. By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value China By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value UAE By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Brazil By Bike Type Introduction Bike Type By Value Traditional/Convectional By Value E-Bikes By Value By Sharing System Introduction Sharing System By Value Docked By Value Dock-Less By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Bike Sharing Market Share By Manufacturers Bike Sharing Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Anywheel Pte. Ltd Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. Bird Rides, Inc BIXI Montreal Bond Mobility (Europe) AG JCDecaux, Lime LYft, Inc. Mobike Nextbike GmbH SG Bike Pte Ltd Spin Tembici Uber Technologies Inc. Youon Technology Co., Ltd.





Market News

In 2022, Anywheel plans to deploy its bicycles in Ang Mo Kio, Pasir Ris, Punggol, and Tampines before the end of the year. The company has increased the locations it serves after receiving permission from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to double the number of shared bicycles in its fleet to 30,000.





Global Bike Sharing Market to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% by 2030

Increasing Usage of E-Bicycles to Surge the Demand for E-Bike Battery Pack





