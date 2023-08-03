K-Beauty Products Market Size is projected to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korean skincare products are collectively referred to as K-Beauty. The style has gained worldwide popularity, notably in East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Western world, and it highlights the benefits of health, hydration, and brightness. Due to the Korean tradition of employing natural, distinctive, and harsh-free ingredients, which have been passed down for generations, Korean beauty products have gentler formulations. Only natural substances explicitly labeled on the packaging are used in producing these items. K-beauty lays a strong emphasis on skincare while ensuring that its products are trendy and affordable. The cosmetics industry in Korea is continually expanding to accommodate new developments, especially in raw materials. Snail slime, bee venom, starfish extract, pig collagen, and morphing masks are among the strange ingredients utilized to formulate K-beauty products . Due to its high product margin, the K-beauty sector is becoming increasingly lucrative for cosmetic companies, enhancing its profitability.





Popularization of Products Inspired by Unique Ingredient Formulas and Digital Marketing Strategies to Drive the K-Beauty Products Market

The formulation of Korean beauty products is their biggest asset. In Korea, women's skincare procedures can range from four to twenty steps, with various products used to treat different skin concerns. These cosmetics are virtually entirely composed of natural ingredients. In addition, it is difficult to find certain chemicals in western beauty products because they are indicative of the eastern culture. Koreans have always known about and employed snail slime as an anti-wrinkle lotion component to battle the outward signs of aging.

The use of pearls in skin-brightening cosmetics and bee propolis in nourishing products are two other uncommon components seen in K-beauty products. Today's consumers are incredibly choosy about the cosmetics they use on their skin, preferring those with natural ingredients. Consequently, the K-beauty sector has benefited from consumer preferences and choices in skin care products . In addition, Korean beauty enterprises leverage their digital and e-commerce skills to suit the constantly rising demand in international markets.

Several Korean skincare brands, like Sokoglam and Peach & Lily, have been introduced to the United States via online shops, thereby increasing the market abroad. In addition, international cosmetic retailers are building sections on their websites that are dedicated to Korean skincare brands. Sephora, a French multinational retailer of personal care and cosmetics, has just established a K-Beauty unit. The West's journalists and social media influencers are also fascinated by the K-beauty boom. The K-beauty companies have been praised for employing this innovative digital strategy to increase their appeal.

Demand from the United States and South Asian Nations to Create Global K-Beauty Products Market Opportunities

Due to the rapid rise of social media in North America and Asia, fashion-conscious individuals have raised awareness of K-beauty goods. Blogs, YouTube, and Instagram, are the most trendy platforms for marketing and exchanging information about skin care methods and products. These platforms have contributed to the diffusion of knowledge about these techniques and products. Additionally, the millennial generation has developed an interest in products produced by firms such as Innisfree and Skin Food that incorporate natural, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 18.32 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 8.30 billion CAGR 9.2 % Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABLE C&C CO., Adwin Korea Corp, Annie's Way International Co. Ltd., The Beauty Factory Ltd, Bluehug, BNH Cosmetics, Ceragem Health and Beauty Co Ltd., CK Beauty Enterprise Inc., LG Household & Health Care, Amorepacifc Corporation.

Ltd. Inc Key Market Opportunities Implementation of IoT and Advanced Analytics Key Market Drivers Demand from the United States and South Asian Nations

Regional Insights



The Asia Pacific will likely command the market for the k-beauty product while growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. K-beauty goods are manufactured in Asia-Pacific. Customers in this region are more interested in skincare-related products. In addition, there is a growing desire for beauty products created with natural and organic ingredients instead of synthetic ones. AmorePacific, along with LG Household & Health Care, is one of the largest manufacturers of K-beauty products. However, many smaller and smaller enterprises are also on the market, each with a unique positioning. The Asia-Pacific region comprises the most significant portion of all regions due to its massive population, quick economic expansion, and expanding consumer purchasing power.

North America is envisioned to hold USD 3,547 million, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. North American consumers are embracing a holistic approach to skincare that reflects their enjoyment of beauty. Their attitude to beauty is heavily influenced by Korean skincare regimens, hence developing a tie between the two markets. Beauty products with a light consistency and distinct, natural ingredients are increasingly popular, particularly among women. The market for K-beauty products is growing due to innovative and appealing packaging, which is vital.

Consumers are attracted to products with transparent labels that describe the contents. In addition, the sponsorship of Korean beauty products by celebrities on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook has significantly raised consumer awareness. The confluence of these factors has generated the immense market potential for K-beauty products in North America.

Key Highlights

The global K-beauty products market size is expected to reach USD 18,329 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is expected to reach USD 18,329 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the product type , the sheet mask section is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.87% and hold the largest share.

, the sheet mask section is predicted to advance at a and hold the largest share. Based on the end-user , the female section is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% and hold the largest share.

, the female section is predicted to advance at a and hold the largest share. Based on the distribution channel , the specialty/ mono-brand store section will likely have the highest shareholding, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% .

, the specialty/ mono-brand store section will likely have the highest shareholding, growing at a . Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will likely command the market for the k-beauty product while growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Competitive Players in the Market

ABLE C&C CO., Ltd.

Adwin Korea Corp

Annie's Way International Co., Ltd.

The Beauty Factory, Ltd.

Bluehug, Inc.

BNH Cosmetics

Ceragem Health and Beauty Co, Ltd.

CK Beauty Enterprise Inc.

LG Household & Health Care

Amorepacific Corporation.





Global K-Beauty Products Market: Segmentation

By product type

Sheet Masks

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Makeup

Others

By end-user

Male

Female

By distribution channel

Online Retail

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Specialty/Monobrand Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In 2022, the Beauty Factory, Ltd. product, Plaiveille Medicated Disinfectant Mist, was launched in WWD Beauty Weekly as one of Shibuya Loft's “STAY HOME Top 5 Useful Self-Care Items.”

the Beauty Factory, Ltd. product, Plaiveille Medicated Disinfectant Mist, was launched in WWD Beauty Weekly as one of Shibuya Loft's “STAY HOME Top 5 Useful Self-Care Items.” In 2022, BolognaFiere, Informa Markets, and PBA – Professional Beauty Association, three top B2B trade show organizers, are teaming forces to provide the most significant and remarkable series of beauty events in the US beauty sector.





News Media

Global K-Beauty Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During 2022 –2030

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.35%





