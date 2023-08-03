New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Energy Transition Market Trends and Analysis by Sectors Major Players and Policies, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482538/?utm_source=GNW

This outlook provides analysis and trends on Europe’s energy transition from non-renewable to renewable sources. A 2030 outlook predicts renewables will experience a rapid growth in power capacity and generation outlook in the region, due to the acceleration of investment towards net zero targets.



Europe has the potential to be the leading region in the five main sectors needed for energy transition, two of which are currently at a high development stage, namely renewable energy and electric vehicles.Further policies and actions need to be implemented to increase its capacity in the other three sectors.



The energy supply sector is also the main responsible for the CO2 emissions in the region.



- Renewables accounted for 52% of the European power market in 2022 and are expected to increase to 66% by 2030.

- As several countries have strict policies on phasing out coal and reducing fossil fuel use and emissions, there is firm progress on decommissioning thermal capacity.

- The transportation sector is the second largest GHG emission contributor in the EU, accounting for almost 20% of the total emissions in the region.

- There are over 90 CCS projects being planned in the EU, most of which are planned to be in the North Sea, holding an annual abatement potential of 80 million tonnes of CO2.

- Hydrogen accounts for a 13% share of the global capacity.



- Regional Energy Transition in Europe

- Policies supporting energy transition

- Power renewable capacity and generation by 2035 and thermal decommissioning capacity

- Electric vehicles market and growth

- Renewable refineries in the EU

- CCS capacity and main industries adopting CCS

- Main hydrogen developments and hydrogen capacity in Europe



