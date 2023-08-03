Software-Defined Networking Market to Touch USD 44.09 Billion by 2030 Driven by Proliferation of Cloud Computing and Surge in Internet of Things (IoT) Deployments | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Software-Defined Networking Market achieved a valuation of USD 10.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.09 billion by 2030, experiencing a substantial compound annual growth rate of 20.2% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. “

Software-Defined Networking Market Overview:

Software-Defined Networking represents a paradigm shift in the way networks are designed and managed. By abstracting network control from underlying hardware, SDN enables greater agility, scalability, and security. As the networking landscape continues to evolve, SDN is poised to play a crucial role in meeting the ever-increasing demands of modern applications and services.

Market Analysis

The software-defined networking market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a confluence of factors ranging from the increasing demand for network virtualization and cloud computing to the surge in IoT deployments and the growing adoption of SD-WAN. Additionally, the focus on network security, traffic management, and automation further propels the market's growth. As the networking landscape continues to evolve, SDN's ability to provide agility, scalability, and efficiency ensures its prominence in the future of modern networking solutions.

Major Players Included in this report are:

The major players are Dell EMC (US), DataCore Software (US), HPE(US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Citrix (US), Nokia (Finland), Extreme Networks (US), Infovista (US), NEC (Japan), Pluribus Networks (US), Scale Computing (US), VMware(US), Arista Networks (US), CloudGenix (US), Cisco (US), Cumulus Networks (US), Oracle (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (HongKong), NetApp (US), and Other Players

Impact of Recession on Software-Defined Networking Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the software-defined networking market is multi-faceted. While overall growth rates may slow down, the market's inherent advantages, such as cost optimization, OpEx models, and security features, will continue to attract businesses seeking efficiency and resilience during tough economic times. Market consolidation and emerging opportunities could further shape the landscape, fostering innovation and adaptation within the industry.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced uncertainties and challenges for the software-defined networking market. While some aspects, such as increased demand for network security and decentralization, may present opportunities for SDN vendors, the overall impact largely depends on how the conflict unfolds and how businesses adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape. As the situation remains dynamic, industry players must closely monitor developments to strategize and respond effectively to the shifting market conditions.

Software-Defined Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.12 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 44.09 Bn CAGR CAGR of 20.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Software-Defined Networking Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By SDN Types (Open SDN, SDN via API, SDN Via Overlay)

• By End-user (Service Providers, Enterprises)

• By Enterprise vertical (BFSI, ITeS, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of Software-Defined Networking Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Key Regional Developments

The software-defined networking market is experiencing dynamic growth worldwide, with different regions showcasing unique opportunities and challenges. North America leads in early adoption, while Europe's focus on standardization and digital transformation drives steady growth. The vast and diverse markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East offer ample prospects for SDN vendors, although local factors must be considered for successful market penetration. As SDN continues to evolve, understanding and addressing regional dynamics will remain crucial for businesses seeking to capitalize on this transformative networking technology.

Key Takeaway from Software-Defined Networking Market Study

The Solutions Segment in the SDN market encompasses comprehensive end-to-end solutions offered by technology providers. These solutions typically include hardware, software, and services that work harmoniously to optimize network performance, security, and management.

Organizations across industries are recognizing the benefits of SDN, including cost savings, enhanced performance, and simplified management. This growing awareness will lead to higher adoption rates for Open SDN frameworks.

Recent Developments Related to Software-Defined Networking Market

Leading networking technology provider Aryaka has announced the expansion of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings to cater specifically to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

BT, the UK's leading communications company, has taken a step forward to bolster the security posture of its business customers. Introducing "BT FortiSecure," a cutting-edge and comprehensive networking service designed to safeguard the digital assets and operations of enterprises across the United Kingdom.

