Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2023

The global architectural acoustic panels market is expected to grow from $9.32 billion in 2022 to $9.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The architectural acoustic panels market is expected to reach $11.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.31%.



The architectural acoustic panels market consists of sales of acoustic ceiling panels, diffusers, baffles and acoustic tiles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Architectural acoustic panels are products designed to improve the acoustic performance of interior spaces by reducing noise levels, controlling sound reflections, and improving speech intelligibility.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the architectural acoustic panels market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main architectural acoustic panels types are horizontal acoustic panel, and vertical acoustic panel.A horizontal acoustic panel is a type of acoustic panel that is designed to be installed horizontally, typically on a ceiling or high up on a wall.



The other product types are metal acoustic panels, plastic acoustic panels, wood acoustic panels, through various channels that includes direct channel, and distribution channel. The end-users are commercial, residential, and industrial.



The rise in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the architectural acoustic panels market going forward.The rise in construction activities refers to an increase in building projects and infrastructure development in a particular region or country.



This could be driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development.As construction activities increase, the demand for buildings with improved acoustics also increases.



This is particularly important in densely populated urban areas where noise pollution is a significant problem. For instance, in 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the federal government’s largest statistical agency, an estimated 1,595,100 housing units were started in 2021, that increased by 15.6% from 1,379,600 in 2020 in the US. Therefore, the rise in construction activities is driving the growth of the architectural acoustic panels market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the architectural acoustic panels market.Companies operating in the architectural acoustic panels market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Arup, a UK-based network infrastructure provider, and Mogu, an Italy-based design firm launched FORESTA, the world’s first mycelium acoustic panel systems.FORESTA system is a modular, biophilic wall system that incorporates mycelium-based panels, along with living plants and other natural materials, to create a healthy and sustainable indoor environment.



The Foresta system is designed to improve indoor air quality, acoustics, and aesthetics while also reducing energy consumption and waste. The mycelium-based panels used in the Foresta system provide excellent sound absorption, thermal insulation, and fire resistance, while the living plants and other natural materials help to purify the air and create a calming and biophilic atmosphere.



In February 2020, Rockwool A/S, a Denmark-based mineral wool product company, acquired Parafon for an undisclosed sum in February 2020.As a result of this acquisition, Rockfon improves stone wool’s position in Europe by using its remarkable acoustic qualities to improve people’s well-being in offices, schools, and hospitals.



Parafon is a Sweden-based company that specializes in the production of interior acoustic products.



The countries covered in the architectural acoustic panels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The architectural acoustic panels market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides architectural acoustic panels market statistics, including architectural acoustic panels industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a architectural acoustic panels market share, detailed architectural acoustic panels market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the architectural acoustic panels industry. This architectural acoustic panels market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

