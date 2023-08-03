Great Plains Communications Announces Christopher Sikora as Chief Revenue Officer

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced the appointment of Christopher Sikora as Chief Revenue Officer. In this executive role, Sikora will drive new revenue paths across GPC’s enterprise, residential, multi-dwelling unit (MDU), wholesale and channel business sectors, while continuing to elevate the customer experience.

Sikora comes to Great Plains Communications with more than 25 years in leadership roles in the telecommunications and technology sectors, launching and growing new platforms and building sustainable business models. Sikora has held key leadership roles at CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications (today rebranded Lumen Technologies); Con Edison Communications; TW Telecom; and MFS Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris as Chief Revenue Officer at Great Plains Communications. He is truly a visionary with a deep understanding of the industry and the technology solutions that drive results for our customers,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Chris has demonstrated success with start-up, early stage and Fortune 500 companies, identifying challenges and growth opportunities. He’s a great addition to our team.”

Christopher Sikora stated, “I believe that as we listen closely to the needs and challenges of our customers and communities, we can bring innovation and connections that drive significant, transformational change. The GPC network and our talented employees are a winning combination. I look forward to being a part of this team as we work together to advance broadband further.”

Sikora has an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from King’s College, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He will be based in Denver, Colorado, and Omaha, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.