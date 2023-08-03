[New Launched] Continuing Medical Education Market is estimated to be US$ 15.9 billion by 2032; Growing Healthcare Sector to Fuel Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Continuing Medical Education Market accounted for US$ 8.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 15.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%”

What is Continuing Medical Education Market?

Continuing Medical Education (CME) consists of educational activities which help in maintaining and developing skills of physicians to provide better treatment for patients.

Growing healthcare sector has become major contribution in market. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer disease has further given rise in demand for skilled professionals in healthcare sector which in turn, fueled the market growth. The CME has become mandatory for healthcare professionals in many countries which is expected to fruitful the demand for Continuing Medical Education market growth.

What are the recent news in the Continuing Medical Education Market?

In May 2022, Health Stream a provider of workforce & solutions for healthcare industry acquired CloudCME a continuing education platform, which supports CPE, CNE, CME, Joint Accreditation and other credit types. This acquisition will enable Health Stream’s to strengthen its position in continuing medical education market.

In January 2021, Think Research acquired MDBriefCase a continuing medical education company that provides online CPD (continuing professional development) programs for healthcare professionals. This acquisition will enable Think Research to provide e-learning experiences on international basis to healthcare professionals.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Accounted in 2022 US$ 8.8 Billion Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 15.9 Billion CAGR 6.4% Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Service Provider - Educational Platforms, Universities & Academic Centers, Medical Simulation, and Others

By Delivery Mode - Online, Classroom-based Courses

By Distribution - Cardiology, Radiology, Academic Education, and Others

By End-Users - Physicians, Students, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Continuing Medical Education Market?

Rapidly growing population and rising prevalence of diseases across globe has given rise in healthcare sector which in turn, enhanced the market growth. Presence of major players and growing strategic acquisitions to strengthen the position in market is anticipated to increase the demand for Continuing Medical Education market in future.

What are the latest advancements in online Continuing Medical Education Market?

The online Continuing Medical Education (CME) market saw significant advancements. Digital platforms became popular, offering flexible access to courses and webinars. Mobile learning apps allowed professionals to learn on-the-go. Gamification and interactive techniques made learning engaging, while AI facilitated personalized content. Virtual and augmented reality simulations provided hands-on experience. Real-time assessment and global accessibility were emphasized, and integration with EHRs streamlined record-keeping. The CME market remains dynamic, with new trends likely to have emerged by 2023.

What is the impact of social media and online communities on knowledge sharing among healthcare professionals in the CME space?

Social media and online communities have significantly impacted knowledge sharing among healthcare professionals in CME. They provide global accessibility, real-time updates, and foster engagement and interaction. Peer learning, crowd sourced knowledge, and CME content dissemination are facilitated. Additionally, they aid patient education, offer networking opportunities, and empower professionals for better patient care. Caution is advised to verify information sources. Overall, social media has transformed CME, fostering a connected and informed medical community.

Who are the key players or vendors in the Continuing Medical Education Market?

GE Healthcare

IBM

Cerner

Adobe

Infor

Oracle

Siemens Healthineers

Elsevier

Articulate

Coursea

What are the challenges and opportunities in ensuring Continuing Medical Education accessibility and inclusivity for healthcare professionals globally?

Challenges:

Digital Divide: In many regions, lack of internet access or reliable infrastructure can hinder online CME participation, limiting the reach to healthcare professionals in remote or underserved areas. Language Barriers: CME content primarily available in one language may exclude healthcare professionals who are not proficient in that language, impeding their access to valuable educational resources. Cost and Affordability: High costs associated with CME courses and resources may deter healthcare professionals, especially those in lower-income countries, from accessing quality educational opportunities. Regulatory Variations: Different countries have varying regulations and licensing requirements for CME, making it challenging to develop standardized, universally recognized educational programs. Cultural Relevance: Tailoring CME content to be culturally relevant and sensitive to different healthcare practices and belief systems is essential to engage and include professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Opportunities:

Online Learning Platforms: Digital technology and online platforms offer an opportunity to overcome geographical barriers, making CME accessible to a global audience. Mobile Learning: Mobile-based CME applications can enable healthcare professionals to access educational content conveniently, even in areas with limited internet connectivity. Multilingual Content: Providing CME content in multiple languages increases inclusivity and allows professionals from diverse linguistic backgrounds to participate. Open Educational Resources (OER): Open-access educational resources can help reduce costs and provide free or affordable learning materials to a broader audience. Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaborative efforts between CME providers, medical associations, and government bodies can streamline accreditation processes and ensure uniformity in educational standards.

