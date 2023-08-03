New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apiculture Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479868/?utm_source=GNW

The global apiculture market is expected to grow from $11.71 billion in 2022 to $12.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $17.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.70%.



The apiculture market includes revenues earned by entities through services like pollination services, apiary management, and beekeeping training services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The apiculture market consists of sales of bee products like beeswax, honey, and bee pollen.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Apiculture refers to the practice of maintaining honey bees to obtain honey and wax from their combs or beehives. This involves processes like choosing a location for the apiary, setting up the boxes, adding syrup to attract bees, harvesting boxes, extracting products, and selling in markets.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the apiculture market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the apiculture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of apiculture products are honey, beeswax, live bees, and others.Honey is a sweet, viscous substance produced by honey bees from the nectar of flowers.



It is used in various applications such as food and beverages, medicals, cosmetics, and others.They are farmed through traditional beekeeping and modern beekeeping.



Its products are available in hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others.



The increase in demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the apiculture market going forward.Organic products are foods, fibers, or other agricultural products that are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), or other harmful chemicals.



Demand for organic products by consumers created a desire for products that are made using natural ingredients such as honey. For instance, in May 2021, according to a report published by Organic Trade Association 2020 Highlights, a US-based business association for the organic industry, organic product sales in the United States surged to new highs in 2020, increased by12.4 percent to $61.9 billion as compared to the previous year. Therefore, an increase in demand for organic products is driving the growth of the apiculture market.



Technology advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the apiculture market.Major companies operating in the apiculture market are adopting innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For example, in November 2022, DAESUNG Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm that manufactures portable mechanical beekeeping machinery, introduced smart beekeeping range products including wasp detectors, hive controllers, automated beekeeping gates, plasma ozone storage, hornet trap, and smart beekeeping systems. Plasma ozone storage is a green technique that significantly enhances sterilization, disinfection, and odor reduction. The smart beekeeping system employs specific materials such as flexible carbon-based heating components to produce comparable effects to heat sources created by bees, and may significantly aid in the maintenance of bee development environments through effects such as far-infrared rays. The smart beekeeping technology allows for the integrated administration of honeybee development conditions in dozens to hundreds of beehives via applications, such as automated specifiers, water supply control, and internal bee environment settings.



In February 2023, Sweet Harvest Foods Holdings (SHFH), a US-based natural sweetener production company, acquired Sweet River Honey LLC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will bring hives and beekeeping skills to SHFH’s portfolio, allowing it to achieve its aim of being the world’s most trusted natural sweetener firm.



Sweet River Honey LLC is a US-based company that provides honey products, sustainable beekeeping practices, and transparent pollination services.



The countries covered in the apiculture market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The apiculture market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides apiculture market statistics, including apiculture industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an apiculture market share, detailed apiculture market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the apiculture industry. This apiculture market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

